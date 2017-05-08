Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Doctors say Taillon's prognosis should be favorable
Wes Venteicher | Monday, May 8, 2017, 7:48 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

While details of Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon's testicular cancer diagnosis have not been made public, experts said the 25-year-old is likely to recover quickly thanks to treatment advances of recent decades.

Nearly all men who are diagnosed with Stage 1 or Stage 2 testicular cancer survive, and many are able to undertake strenuous activity in three to four weeks depending on the course of treatment, said Dr. Benjamin Davies, a UPMC urologist who did not treat Taillon but spoke generally about testicular cancer.

“While it's terrible to go through something like this, he should be OK,” Davies said.

Dr. John C. Lyne performed surgery on Taillon on Monday morning after the pitcher alerted the Pirates' medical staff of an abnormality over the weekend, according to a Pirates news release. Doctors are waiting on tests to recommend treatment, according to the release.

A lump on a testicle leads most men to a diagnosis. The standard treatment is to remove the testicle, an in-and-out procedure that doesn't require hospitalization, Davies said.

If the testicle is removed early enough in the cancer's course, recovery takes three to four weeks, he said. If the cancer has spread, chemotherapy or radiation would be required, which can take several months depending on the type of testicular cancer.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men Taillon's age, but it is still uncommon — about one in 263 men get it, at the average age of 33, according American Cancer Society statistics.

“Relatively speaking, compared to other cancers, it is a not-infrequent cancer,” said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, deputy chief medical officer for the ACS.

Men died of testicular cancer 30 to 40 years ago, the doctors said, but chemotherapy drugs and radiation mean they now can survive with relatively few problems.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

Related Content
Pirates' Taillon treated for testicular cancer
LOS ANGELES — Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon was treated for testicular cancer, the team announced Monday. After alerting the Pirates medical staff of an abnormality, Taillon ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.