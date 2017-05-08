Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Wednesday, May 9: Pirates at Dodgers
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams talks with starters Chad Kuhl and Tyler Glasnow in the dugout during a game against the Brewers Saturday, May 6, 2017, at PNC Park.

Pirates gameday

at Dodgers

10:10 p.m.

Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates

RHP

Trevor Williams

(1-1, 5.40)

Dodgers

LHP

Alex Wood

(2-0, 3.28)

Gamecast: Williams took the rotation spot of Jameson Taillon, who is out after being treated for testicular cancer. … Williams is making his first start of the season and second of his career. He allowed three runs on five hits in four innings Sept. 17, 2016, at Cincinnati. … Williams was among four pitchers in contention for the fifth starter's role during spring training. He had a 2.04 ERA in 17 23 innings in six spring-training appearances. … He's pitched no longer than four innings (69 pitches) this season. … Wood will be making his fifth start and seventh appearance. … In six career games (five starts) against the Pirates, he has gone 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 30 hits allowed in 33 innings.

Next up

Wednesday, 10:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (3-2, 2.14) vs. Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 0.84)

