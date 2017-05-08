Scouting report for Wednesday, May 9: Pirates at Dodgers
at Dodgers
10:10 p.m.
Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates
RHP
Trevor Williams
(1-1, 5.40)
Dodgers
LHP
Alex Wood
(2-0, 3.28)
Gamecast: Williams took the rotation spot of Jameson Taillon, who is out after being treated for testicular cancer. … Williams is making his first start of the season and second of his career. He allowed three runs on five hits in four innings Sept. 17, 2016, at Cincinnati. … Williams was among four pitchers in contention for the fifth starter's role during spring training. He had a 2.04 ERA in 17 2⁄3 innings in six spring-training appearances. … He's pitched no longer than four innings (69 pitches) this season. … Wood will be making his fifth start and seventh appearance. … In six career games (five starts) against the Pirates, he has gone 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 30 hits allowed in 33 innings.
Next up
Wednesday, 10:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (3-2, 2.14) vs. Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 0.84)