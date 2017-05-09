Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Polanco moving back to right field

Glenn Rabney | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco makes a running catch in center field on a ball hit by the Cubs' Ben Zobrist during the fifth inning Monday, April 24, 2017, at PNC Park.

LOS ANGELES — Manager Clint Hurdle announced he is moving outfielder Gregory Polanco back to right field, a move Hurdle said has more to do with the lack of a strong right fielder than Polanco's play in left.

“We've been watching things and he's been doing fine, pretty average metrics in left,” Hurdle said. “We keep shuffling guys into right, and we have a guy who plays pretty well in right.”

Polanco has started 299 of 355 career games in right.

“I like to play right field,” Polanco said. “It hasn't been that long since I played there, so it shouldn't be much of a problem.”

Chris Bostick, John Jaso and Jose Osuna will be playing in left.

Hurdle said the move makes sense for two reasons. “I think it gives him his comfort zone. ... and it could be a benefit against clubs like (the Dodgers), that have a lot of left-handers.”

Rust never sleeps

With Bostick and infielder Max Moroff joining Gift Ngoepe and Jaso, Hurdle was asked about working with pinch hitters.

He shared a story from his playing days, which he shares with every young player he manages.

Back when he was playing with the New York Mets, Rusty Staub, one of the all-time great pinch hitters, asked Hurdle what he was feeling when he went up in the late innings with a chance to win the game.

Hurdle's answer was simple­ — he had a chance to win the game. Staub looked at him and said that's what most guys think. And then added, “And you're absolutely wrong.”

Staub then gave what Hurdle says is the best advice he ever received in the game of baseball. He pointed out if Hurdle was that good, he would have started the game and be playing five days a week.

“You have nothing to lose,” Staub said. “You have to understand that you have a chance to clean everyone's mess up. Everyone in that lineup has hit three or four times and hasn't done anything. You have a chance to clean everyone up. It's win-win kid.”

Hurdle still shares that story with every pinch hitter he coaches.

“It gets a laugh out of them number one,” Hurdle said, “and it just rings with truth, number two. I think it helps them.”

Moroff returns

The Pirates recalled Moroff for what he hopes will be a longer stint than last season, when he went hitless in two at-bats.

“We were in Columbus and actually on the bus. ...Our video guy Joe came up and said (manager) Andy (Barkett) wanted to talk you,” Moroff said. “I walk in there and he said, ‘I've been looking all over for you, you're going to the bigs.' ”

Moroff believes the short time he spent with the big club last year will help this time. “Just being a bench player, having that routine, I know what it's like now,” he said.

Said Hurdle, “Max brings some defense dependability at second base. He's a switch hitter with some battle in the box.”

Bostick reflects

Bostick made his major league debut Monday, going 0 for 2 with two strikeouts. But he's excited about the opportunity.

“Unbelievable experience,” Bostick said. “Had to fight back tears when I heard about it.”

Hurdle wanted people to know Bostick wasn't here just as a defensive replacement.

“I don't want people to be confused, that he'll come in to play late defense for people,” Hurdle said. “That's not what he's here for.”

More to the point, Hurdle believes Bostick gives him more options.

“He can pinch run, he can go play a position. He can give us a different kind of pinch hit at the bat, more opportunities at the double switch than we had.”

Bostick hasn't been told exactly what his role will be, but he's excited to do whatever he's asked.

“I'm here to be ready,” he said. “Obviously, you never know. I've been playing a bunch of positions down at Triple-A, so I'm just ready for anything.”

