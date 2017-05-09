Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Wednesday, May 10: Pirates at Dodgers

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the plate against the Padres during the first inning May 5, 2017.

Pirates gameday

at Dodgers

10:10 p.m.

Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-2, 5.54) vs. Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.81)

Gamecast: Kuhl lasted just three innings in his last start, a 4-0 home win over the Brewers on Friday. But it was weather, not Milwaukee batters, that sidelined the right-hander. A rain delay that lasted almost 2 12 hours meant Kuhl couldn't follow through on his strong start. ... The 29-year-old Maeda, in his second season in the majors, has the highest ERA among Dodgers starters. He had a 3.48 ERA over 32 appearances last year.

Next up

Thursday, 9:40 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.14) at Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (3-2, 3.09)

