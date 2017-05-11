Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates offense struggles again; Dodgers complete sweep

Glenn Rabney | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 1:12 a.m.
The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hits a two-run home run off Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl during the first inning Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers' Yasiel Puig is forced out at second as Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer throws out Joc Pederson at first during the second inning Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the second inning Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — When the Pirates showed up for a three-game series against the Dodgers, it appeared they caught a break by not having to face three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw.

But the other three Dodgers starters did their best Kershaw impersonations, and Los Angeles completed a sweep with a 5-2 victory Wednesday night.

Kenta Maeda limited the Pirates to five hits in eight innings. Combined with Alex Wood and Jose Urias, the three Dodgers starters gave up three runs and eight hits in 19 23 innings in the series.

It's difficult to win a game with that kind of output, much less a series.

It wasn't going to happen Wednesday considering the first inning Pirates starter Chad Kuhl had.

He struck out the first two batters, but trouble followed. Kuhl walked Justin Turner and gave up a homer to Cody Bellinger.

Yasmani Grandal, who went 8 for 13 in the series, singled, and Chris Taylor drew a walk. Chase Utley then singled in the third run.

Kuhl (1-3) settled down and got through the next two innings unscathed, but in the fourth, after Grandal led off with another hit, Utley singled in another run to make it 4-0.

Kuhl allowed six hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two.

The Dodgers added an insurance run in the eighth when Grandal doubled home Corey Seager.

Meanwhile, Maeda was dominant.

He surrendered a leadoff double to Josh Harrison, a single to Harrison in the third to Harrison and a single by Francisco Cervelli in the sixth.

In the ninth, Harrison singled before Cervelli deposited Maeda's 99th pitch into the bleachers down the left-field line.

Grant Dayton then came in and closed the game.

Glenn Rabney is a freelance writer.

