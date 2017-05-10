Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Team wearing wristbands to support Taillon

Glenn Rabney | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Glenn Rabney | For the Tribune-Review
The Pirates are wearing these bracelets to honor pitcher Jameson Taillon, who recently underwent surgery for suspected testicular cancer.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Gift Ngoepe avoids a collision with shortstop Adam Frazier, as Frazier catches an infield fly during a game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 16, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Pirates players, coaches and staff members are wearing purple wristbands that say “JAMO #50” in support of pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Manager Clint Hurdle said director of baseball communications Jim Trdinich supplied the wristbands.

“He said we have plenty more, so it's one way we can let him know that we're thinking about him all the time,” Hurdle said.

Taillon had surgery earlier this week for suspected testicular cancer.

Hurdle said he hasn't talked to Taillon recently but sent him texts.

“I've had an outpouring of people reaching out to me, and I've handpicked a few to pass on to him,” Hurdle said.

Injury updates

Utilityman Adam Frazier (hamstring) has played in two rehab games, and head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Frazier has had “no complaints of soreness, pain or tightness.”

Frazier is expected to play again Thursday and rejoin the Pirates by next week.

Third baseman David Freese (hamstring) has participated in full baseball activities for the past few days and is scheduled to go through a full on-field workout Thursday.

Hurdle said he does not anticipate Freese will require a rehab assignment and will insert him at third base when he's ready.

When both are healthy, Hurdle said he likely will start Frazier in left field, with Josh Harrison returning to second base.

Staying young

With Jung Ho Kang and Starling Marte on the restricted list, Taillon on the DL for an undetermined amount of time, Andrew McCutchen off to a slow start and Tyler Glasnow and Chad Kuhl struggling, Hurdle has had to make adjustments.

“This isn't the plan coming up,” Hurdle said. “This is an adapt-, improvise-and-overcome situation.”

For the most part, that means examining the minor league system and seeing what the Pirates have available.

“We're calling up men internally to give them looks to access where we are as an organization right now because we don't feel there are better options outside, and we have to knock on some doors externally to see what fits.”

Hurdle has experience working with a young team, especially from his days in Colorado.

“When you do well here, you don't go up like you do at every other level,” Hurdle said of young players. “You stay here until you don't do well and then you figure out how to do well again.”

There also are adjustments required by Hurdle.

“You get reports on them, but those are Triple-A and Double-A reports,” he said, “and you use that information as a measuring stick, not an end-all, tell-all.”

Hurdle said the mental side is the most important.

“I'll ask them when I see them go through adversity, ‘What do you think? What is causing it?”

Glenn Rabney is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.