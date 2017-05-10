Pirates notebook: Team wearing wristbands to support Taillon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates players, coaches and staff members are wearing purple wristbands that say “JAMO #50” in support of pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Manager Clint Hurdle said director of baseball communications Jim Trdinich supplied the wristbands.

“He said we have plenty more, so it's one way we can let him know that we're thinking about him all the time,” Hurdle said.

Taillon had surgery earlier this week for suspected testicular cancer.

Hurdle said he hasn't talked to Taillon recently but sent him texts.

“I've had an outpouring of people reaching out to me, and I've handpicked a few to pass on to him,” Hurdle said.

Injury updates

Utilityman Adam Frazier (hamstring) has played in two rehab games, and head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Frazier has had “no complaints of soreness, pain or tightness.”

Frazier is expected to play again Thursday and rejoin the Pirates by next week.

Third baseman David Freese (hamstring) has participated in full baseball activities for the past few days and is scheduled to go through a full on-field workout Thursday.

Hurdle said he does not anticipate Freese will require a rehab assignment and will insert him at third base when he's ready.

When both are healthy, Hurdle said he likely will start Frazier in left field, with Josh Harrison returning to second base.

Staying young

With Jung Ho Kang and Starling Marte on the restricted list, Taillon on the DL for an undetermined amount of time, Andrew McCutchen off to a slow start and Tyler Glasnow and Chad Kuhl struggling, Hurdle has had to make adjustments.

“This isn't the plan coming up,” Hurdle said. “This is an adapt-, improvise-and-overcome situation.”

For the most part, that means examining the minor league system and seeing what the Pirates have available.

“We're calling up men internally to give them looks to access where we are as an organization right now because we don't feel there are better options outside, and we have to knock on some doors externally to see what fits.”

Hurdle has experience working with a young team, especially from his days in Colorado.

“When you do well here, you don't go up like you do at every other level,” Hurdle said of young players. “You stay here until you don't do well and then you figure out how to do well again.”

There also are adjustments required by Hurdle.

“You get reports on them, but those are Triple-A and Double-A reports,” he said, “and you use that information as a measuring stick, not an end-all, tell-all.”

Hurdle said the mental side is the most important.

“I'll ask them when I see them go through adversity, ‘What do you think? What is causing it?”

Glenn Rabney is a freelance writer.