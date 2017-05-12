Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Reinforcements arrive as Freese and Frazier activated

Jack Magruder | Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 15: Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on April 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Pittsburgh Pirates won 8-7. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — The Pirates received some reinforcements for their offense when David Freese and Adam Frazier were activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

Along with Josh Harrison, Freese and Frazier were among the top producers for an offense that has scuffled the last two weeks or so, but manager Clint Hurdle said he cautioned both about not trying to overdo.

“The challenge coming back it always trying to do more, and ignite,” Hurdle said. “We need fight in the box. ... To come in here and start swinging, if a guy is throwing hard, then you have a guy throwing soft, it doesn't work.”

Frazier, who missed almost three weeks with a hamstring strain, was 4 for 10 with three walks, a double and an RBI in three rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis. He is hitting .306 in 15 games before going on the disabled list.

Freese, who has missed about 2 12 weeks with a hamstring injury, was hitting .321 with three homers, 10 RBIs and .954 OPS in his first 18 games.

The Pirates have 19 runs in their last nine games.

Freese opted not to go on a rehab assignment. He said he has been taking swings in the batting cage, where the Pirates' pitching machine can be cranked up to the mid-90s and also can be calibrated to throw off-speed stuff.

“I'm good with it,” Hurdle said. “There is no answer to this. There is no solution that says if you come back you are going to 10 for 20. It doesn't work that way. ... I'm confident he's done the work. We'll plug him in a he will go.”

Freese hit fifth against left-hander Patrick Corbin on Friday, behind Andrew McCutchen and Gregory Polanco.

“I wouldn't be back if I didn't feel ready to go and confident,” said Freese, who had hit safely in six of his last seven games with six RBIs before leaving an April 24 game against the Cubs.

“My swing feels good.”

Frazier has started at six positions this season and is expected to open in left field Saturday, when the D-backs are to start right-hander Taijuan Walker. He said he suffered his injury while running out a triple on April 15 but played on it for the next seven days before it became too much.

“I probably made it a little worse,” Frazier. “That was tough, wearing that. Kind of feeling that guiltiness … that you are not out there for the guys.”

Cervelli sits

Francisco Cervelli was held out of the starting lineup with a leg issue, Hurdle said.

Cervelli struck out three times Thursday on sliders by Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke. In his last at-bat in the seventh inning, he took a long pause when he stepped out of the batter's box once between pitches. Cervelli was at the plate when Josh Harrison was thrown out attempting to steal second for the final out.

“Cervelli was on one leg for that final at-bat of the game,” Hurdle said. “He's dealing with a knee situation. Certain things tweak it and make it uncomfortable.”

Warm homecoming

Arizona recognized Pirates pitcher Daniel Hudson on his return to Chase Field after his 6 12 seasons here. The D'backs played a video montage featuring Hudson during the second inning that included the entrance music by Linking Park that he used when he took the mound.

“It was cool,” Hudson said. “First-class move. I wouldn't expect anything else.”

