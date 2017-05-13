Williams' solid start helps Pirates end losing streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHOENIX — A return to his second home seemed to be just what Trevor Williams needed.

And it gave the Pirates a boost, too.

Williams had the most effective performance of his short major league career at a time the Pirates needed it the most, setting the tone in a 4-3 victory over Arizona on Saturday to help break a six-game losing steak.

Williams gave up one run and four hits in a career-high five innings in his 15th career appearance and his second start since taking Jameson Taillon's spot in the rotation.

It resembled a Taillon-like performance, and it was the sort of outing that could give the Pirates another weapon in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova, who have combined for 13 quality starts, the best 1-2 punch in the National League.

The Pirates scored two runs while getting only one ball out of the infield to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, and they added comfort runs in the fifth and sixth innings on RBI hits by Andrew McCutchen and pinch-hitter John Jaso.

The bullpen took it from there, with Juan Nicasio, Felipe Rivero and Tony Watson limiting the D'backs to one run and three hits in the final four innings.

Paul Goldschmidt redirected a 100-mph fastball from Rivero with one out in the eighth inning to make it 4-2, and Nick Ahmed hit his second homer of the game in the ninth to tighten things before Watson got A.J. Pollock to pop out on a slider with a runner on first base for the final out and his eighth save. Watson rebounded after suffering his first failed save conversion of the sesaon in a 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Williams, 25, gave up seven hits and eight runs, six earned, in three innings in a loss to the Dodgers in his first start on the trip Monday, but this bore no resemblance.

He used 75 pitches that day but needed only 77 to get through five innings Saturday, efficiently using his three-pitch mix while settling into a groove the second time through the order.

Williams struck our four, walked one, and retired the final 12 he faced after giving up a homer to Ahmed and a double to Jeff Mathis to open the second inning. Williams reached only one three-ball count to the final 12 hitters, and Arizona got only one more ball out of the infield.

It was the that kind of effort that made Wlliams a Pac-12 all-star at Arizona State, which is a straight shot 10 miles east in suburban Tempe. Williams tied for the NCAA Division I lead with 12 victories in 2013.

He resounded to an early challenge.

He pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the first inning by getting the hot Brandon Drury to ground out to second base after singles by David Peralta and Jake Lamb and a two-out walk to Yasmany Tomas.

Drury was 4 for 8 in the first two games of the series and entered the game leading the NL with a .435 batting average at home. Only Cleveland's Jose Ramirez (.455) had a better home batting average.

Ahmed's homer in the third inning broke a scoreless tie, and Williams stranded a runner on third base with one out to keep the game 1-0.

The Pirates got to Taijaun Walker, literally and figuratively, for a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning despite getting only one ball out of the infield.

Gregory Polanco hit a broken-bat dribbler down the third-base line for a single, and David Freese followed with a one-hopper up the middle that caromed off Walker's left shin and into right-center for a single as Polanco took third.

Josh Bell walked to load the bases before Francisco Cervelli grounded into a double play to score the tying run. After Jordy Mercer was walked intentionally, Williams reached when second Drury mishandled his routine grounder for an error and Freese scored.

Josh Harrison and McCutchen doubled to open the fifth inning to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Jaso, batting for Williams, singled in Cervelli to make it 4-1 in the sixth inning.

Jack Magruder is a freelance writer.