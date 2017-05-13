Pirates notebook: Hurdle preaches patience at the plate

PHOENIX — Patience plays.

Manager Clint Hurdle's two-word mantra has held particular relevance during the Pirates' recent rough patch as they played at less than full-strength, and the return of David Freese and Adam Frazier could signal a positive turn.

“We like the men we have,” Hurdle said. “To get them back playing together is important. To try to pick up some synchronicity together as quickly as we can would be great.”

Frazier led off Saturday, a spot where he was 10-for-30 entering the game, and Freese made his second start at third base as the Pirates looked to stop a streak in which they lost eight of 10.

The offense has scored the second-fewest runs and hit the second-fewest home runs in the league, largely a function of missing players, although some of the regulars have yet to perform at previous levels.

The key, Hurdle said, is to keep pushing.

“Sometimes the best battle you can fight every day is to keep showing up every day and keep going out there and putting forth the best effort you have every day,” Hurdle said.

“Your challenge as a group right now is too play the best baseball we are capable of playing with the men we have in this clubhouse. That will prove our success or not. For me, nothing else. That's the goal. Part of it is being professional and knowing that you are representing each other out there.”

The players remain positive.

“We're going to get through this,” Sunday starter Ivan Nova said. “We're fighting together.”

Checking in

Clint Hurdle and Johnny Barbato sent text messages to Arizona's Chris Iannetta on Friday night to check on the catcher, who was hit in the mouth by a Barbato pitch in the seventh inning. Hurdle managed Iannetta in Colorado from the time he broke into the majors in 2006 until 2009, when Hurdle left.

“Feel horrible. That's not a part of the game anybody likes,” Hurdle said.

Barbato made contact after receiving Iannetta's number from Wade Leblanc.

Iannetta was removed from the game and taken to a hospital after being hit. He took several stitches in his upper lip, has several fractured teeth and a fractured nose, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. A CT scan was negative, as was tests in the concussion protocol.

“He's doing OK, and I think we're all very lucky and fortunate for that,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

The teams have had a bumpy recent history. Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt suffered a season-ending fractured wrist when he was hit by a Ernesto Frieri pitch on Aug. 1, 2014. Arizona's Randall Delgado hit Andrew McCutchen hit in the lower back in the ninth inning the next night, forcing him onto the disabled list with a rib injury.

Arizona's Jean Segura and Nick Ahmed were hit in the head by pitches from Arquimedes Caminero on May 25 in Pittsburgh last season, raising the D-Backs' anger. Arizona executive Tony La Russa stepped into the Pirates radio booth and had words with broadcasters the next day after receiving what he perceived as criticism.

Notes

Cyclist Lance Armstrong is among those who sent words of encouragement to Jameson Taillon after his diagnosis of suspected testicular cancer. Armstrong was diagnosed with a sub-type of testicular cancer called embryonal carcinoma in 1996 and founded the Livestrong Foundation after his recovery. … The Yankees honored Derek Jeter on Saturday, and former teammate Ivan Nova remembers Jeter as one-of-a-kind leader who had time for all. “I saw a lot of our bullpen guys ask him questions because he was a very smart guy,” Nova said. “He knew the game well.” … Josh Bell's sixth homer of the season broke an 0-for-15 skid Friday. He was at first base again Saturday. “He likes to play. He likes to work. He's going to be fine,” Hurdle said. Bell, hitting .236, has three homers from each side of the plate.

