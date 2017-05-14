Osuna's homer in 10th helps Pirates salvage split

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHOENIX — Give Ivan Nova four runs and call it in.

The Pirates scored four runs for Nova for the third time this season Sunday, and they have won all three.

This one took a little extra work. A lot of extra work, actually

Jose Osuna's two-run home run off Tom Wilhelmsen pushed the Pirates to a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field and an enjoyable end to a road trip. After being outscored 34-11 while losing the first five games, the Pirates won their second straight.

The Pirates survived a bases-loaded situation in the 10th inning when manager Clint Hurdle rolled the dice and walked Paul Golschmidt, who had two homers, with runners on first and third and two outs.

Tony Watson got Jake Lamb to ground out and end the game.

Osuna's homer, his second of the season, was the Pirates' third of the game, following homers by Andrew McCutchen and Josh Bell three batters apart for a 4-2 lead in the third inning.

Arizona tied the game at 4 on four Pirates' walks in the eighth inning and threatened in the ninth inning, when the first two batters singled off Watson. But Watson induced a popup on a bunt attempt and got a double-play grounder from Nick Ahmed, who had two homers, including one off Watson, in the Pirates' 4-3 victory the night before.

Nova had received an average of 2.4 runs of support in his previous seven starts, his 2.23 ERA much more an indicator than his 4-3 record.

While Nova continued to roll, the Pirates offense may have taken a hit.

Just as the Pirates neared full health, right fielder Gregory Polanco was removed from the game with left-hamstring discomfort in the fifth inning. Polanco slowed as he approached first base after grounding out to third base to open the top of the inning, and John Jaso entered to play right.

Polanco had been in a nice rhythm for the past 10 days, hitting .333 with four doubles, five RBIs and his first home run of the season, his eighth-inning homer that broke up Zack Greinke's no-hit bid in the eighth inning Friday. With his third inning single Sunday, Polanco is hitting .351 in 23 games against Arizona.

Nova was in immediate trouble Sunday, and unlike in most of his starts this season, it lingered, although not enough to matter.

After David Peralta singled as the second batter of the first inning, Goldschmidt lined his ninth homer of the season into the left-field seats for a 2-1 lead. It was Goldschmidt's second homer in as many plate appearances, after his solo homer in the eighth inning Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Pirates offense went to work on that run support thing.

McCutchen hit a 1-0 slider from Arizona stater Robbie Ray deep to left-center to tie the game at 2 to open the third inning. After Polanco's opposite-field single to left, Bell hit an opposite-field homer to right field.

Bell has homers in two of the past three games and has seven this season, most on the team and one more than McCutchen. That made it 4-2.

Goldschmidt was not done yet: His 453-foot homer off the scoreboard in center field made 4-3.

And after escaping the first inning, Nova did an even better job getting out of the sixth. Nova gave up two one-out singles and hit pinch hitter Brandon Drury in the left hip to the load the bases.

Josh Harrison, back at third base when Freese was given the day off, fielded a short-hop grounder by A.J. Pollock down the third-base line with a backhand stop, tagged third and threw to first to complete the double play.

Nova pounded his first into his glove in approval as his team left the field with its 4-3 lead intact.

Jack Magruder is a freelance writer.