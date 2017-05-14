Pirates notebook: Rivero calms down, throws faster

PHOENIX — Felipe Rivero is throwing harder and fretting less this season.

A three-pitch mix that includes a fastball that touched 100 mph-plus three times against Arizona on Saturday can do that for you.

Stuff aside, Rivero points more to a change in his approach in his second full season in the majors, his first full year with the Pirates after being obtained from Washington in the Mark Melancon trade-deadline deal July 31.

“Just try not to think too much,” Rivero said. “That's my mentality this year. I think that's what has been helping me this season.”

It is an obstacle young players on both sides the ball face — taking their performance into games against players they have grown up watching and in some cases idolizing. Rivero said it affected him in the past.

“I was paying attention too much to who was hitting, and this year I'm not doing that,” he said.

“I'm trying to forget about the hitter and just try to focus on the catcher. Being a rookie, you have always seen those guys on TV, and now you are facing them. You're like, ‘Man, it's this guy, that guy.' People get into that. I got into that last year. When I got traded, I stopped thinking about who was hitting.”

Rivero, 25, has translated his gameplan into greater velocity, at least in the small sample size of 2017. According to FanGraphs, Rivero's fastball is averaging 97.2 mph this season, about a mile and a half faster than in his first two seasons.

He is 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA, with 22 strikeouts in 20 2⁄ 3 innings. Also armed with a slider and a changeup, Rivero presents a lot of problems to hitters who are forced to gear up for the Aroldis Chapman-type velocity. Again according to FanGraphs, Rivero's most effective pitchers have been his slider and his changeup.

“Three digits is real,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It does make for anticipation and for some guessing. That's what makes his changeup so effective.”

Rivero entered with a 4-1 lead and runners on first and third and one out in the seventh inning of a 4-3 victory Saturday, and he got Chris Owings to foul out on an 85 mph slider and A.J. Pollock to foul out on an 89 mph changeup. Paul Goldschmidt redirected a 100 mph fastball for an opposite-field homer in the eighth inning, only the second earned run Rivero has given up this season.

His nine holds are tied for fourth in the NL, but his future seems to include a move to the back of the bullpen.

“(He) is in a very confident place with his role right now, knowing that the opportunity should present itself, based on his health, to close at some point in time,” Hurdle said. “He hasn't been a guy who rings his own bell or tries to manipulate or leverage some other opportunity.”

Said Rivero: “Right now, I am good with the seventh inning. We have (Daniel) Hudson, he's a veteran guy. Watson is the closer. If it changes, it changes. Right now, I'm fine.”

Two days of rest

Third baseman David Freese was given a start off Sunday, and coupled with Monday's off day will have a chance to slow-play his return from the disabled list — which is the Pirates' plan.

Freese started Friday and Saturday, his first two days back from a hamstring injury, but was removed after three at-bats each time, Saturday during a double-switch in which Rivero entered. Freese is 1 for 6 with a single and four strikeouts. His single was instrumental in the Pirates' two-run fourth inning that gave them a lead they never lost Saturday.

“We're going to continue to communicate and see how he feels and how the bounce-back is,” Hurdle said. “He hasn't mentioned any fatigue.”

Rounding third

After playing 14 of the last 17 games on the road in three different times zones, the Pirates begin a six-game homestead with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals that begins Tuesday. The Pirates play 12 of their next 16 at home, culminating when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit for a three-game series May 29-31.

“I'm looking forward to reacquainting myself with my wife and my children,” Hurdle said. The only road games the rest of the month are in Atlanta from May 22-25, which will be the annual dads' trip.

“We love it,” Hurdle said of the outing involving the players' fathers. “Players love it. Dads really love it.”

Jack Magruder is a freelance writer.