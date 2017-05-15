Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Tuesday, May 16: Nationals at Pirates
Chris Adamski | Monday, May 15, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Nationals starting pitcher A.J. Cole throws in the first inning against the Phillies on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Pirates gameday

vs. Nationals

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-3, 5.81) vs. Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (3-1, 3.28)

Gamecast: Strasburg made his ballyhooed MLB debut against the Pirates in 2010 but has faced them only five times in the seven years since. He has 60 strikeouts in 43 career innings against the Pirates, his best rate (12.6 per nine innings) against any NL team. … Kuhl has averaged fewer than 3 23 innings per start over his past four outings — although one was shortened because of injury. … The best start of Kuhl's young career came against the Nationals — no runs on one hit in six innings July 17 of last year.

Next up

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.: Nationals RHP A.J. Cole (1-0, 1.50) at Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (1-4, 3.06).

