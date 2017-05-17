Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Thursday, May 19: Nationals at Pirates

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
The Pirates' Tyler Glasnow delivers against the Diamondbacks during the first inning Friday, May 12, 2017, in Phoenix.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Nationals

12:35 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AMProbable pitchers

Pirates RHP TYLER GLASNOW (1-3, 7.98) vs. Nationals RHP TANNER ROARK (3-1, 3.88)

Gamecast: Glasnow faced the Nationals in his third big league start, getting a no-decision (3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) in the Pirates' 10-7 loss Sept. 25 last season at PNC Park. … Roark will make his first career start at PNC Park. He only has faced the Pirates once before: July 16, 2016, when he tossed eight shutout innings (5 H, 1 BB, 5 SO) at Nationals Park. … Bryce Harper went into Wednesday's game with a .388/.503/.767 slash line. Per Elias, Harper is the only player in Montreal/Washington franchise history to slug .500 or higher 35 games into the season. He also is just the second player with 13 homers and an OBP of .500-plus through 35 games. The other was Jose Bautista, who had a .509 OBP and 16 homers for Toronto in 2011.

Next up

Friday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.41) vs. Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.71)

