Pirates

Scouting report for Friday, May 19: Phillies at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:24 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Phillies

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.41)

Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.71)

Gamecast: This will be Williams' third start since replacing Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) in the rotation. In his last outing, Williams picked up the win (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) vs. the Diamondbacks. … Williams has never faced the Phillies. … Cesar Hernandez leads NL second basemen in runs scored and pitches per plate appearance (3.99). He trails only the Nationals' Daniel Murphy in OBP (.374) and total bases. … Right-handed hitters were 0 for 20 vs. Phillies RHP reliever Joaquin Benoit until Seattle's Danny Valencia hit an RBI double May 10. Benoit is holding righties to a .077 batting average.

Next up

Saturday, 4:05 p.m.: Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.63) vs. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (3-3, 2.48)

