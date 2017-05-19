Scouting report for Saturday, May 20: Phillies at Pirates
vs. Phillies
4:05 p.m.
PNC Park, Pittsburgh
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP
Ivan Nova
(3-3, 2.48)
Phillies RHP
Vince Velasquez
(2-3, 5.63)
Gamecast: Over the first six games of their road trip (three games each vs. the Nationals and Rangers), the Phillies' bullpen put up a 6.34 ERA and a .310 batting average against. … Since April 20, Tommy Joseph has raised his batting average 104 points by collecting 23 hits, including 12 for extra bases, in 79 plate appearances. … Nova is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA in two career starts vs. the Phillies. On Sept. 13, 2016, he whiffed 11 and gave up an earned run, but got a no-decision at Citizens Bank Park. He tossed 6.2 scoreless innings for the Yankees on June 24, 2015.NEXT UP
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-4, 6.69) vs. Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-0, 5.40)