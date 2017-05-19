Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Saturday, May 20: Phillies at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, May 19, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova reacts after giving up a double to Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 4, 2017 in Cincinnati. The Reds won 4-2. (AP Photo/Michael E. Keating)

Updated 15 minutes ago

PIRATES GAMEDAY

vs. Phillies

4:05 p.m.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP

Ivan Nova

(3-3, 2.48)

Phillies RHP

Vince Velasquez

(2-3, 5.63)

Gamecast: Over the first six games of their road trip (three games each vs. the Nationals and Rangers), the Phillies' bullpen put up a 6.34 ERA and a .310 batting average against. … Since April 20, Tommy Joseph has raised his batting average 104 points by collecting 23 hits, including 12 for extra bases, in 79 plate appearances. … Nova is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA in two career starts vs. the Phillies. On Sept. 13, 2016, he whiffed 11 and gave up an earned run, but got a no-decision at Citizens Bank Park. He tossed 6.2 scoreless innings for the Yankees on June 24, 2015.NEXT UP

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-4, 6.69) vs. Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-0, 5.40)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.