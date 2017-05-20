Scouting report for Sunday, May 21: Phillies at Pirates
Updated 5 minutes ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Phillies
1:35 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP CHAD KUHL (1-4, 6.69) vs. Phillies RHPAARON NOLA (2-0, 5.40)
Gamecast: Kuhl has dropped four straight decisions since beating the Braves on April 8 at PNC Park. He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in one career start vs. the Phillies. … Pat Neshek this year became the first Phillies reliever to open a season with 14 consecutive scoreless outings since Cesar Jimenez in 2014. Since 1913, only four Phillies relievers have put up more zeroes at the start of the season. … Ex-Pirate Joely Rodriguez is in the Phils bullpen. He gave up seven runs Thursday vs. the Rangers, the most runs allowed by a Philadelphia reliever since Dustin McGowan yielded seven vs. the Orioles on June 6, 2015. It also is tied for the most runs allowed in a game by any MLB reliever this season.
Next up
Monday, 7:35 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (2-4, 2.84) vs. Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-4, 4.10)