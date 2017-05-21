Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Monday, May 22: Pirates at Braves

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Nationals in the first inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 48 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

at Braves

7:35 p.m.

SunTrust Park, Atlanta

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP GERRIT COLE (2-4, 2.84) vs. Braves RHP MIKE Foltynewicz(2-4, 4.10)

Gamecast: This will be the Pirates' first game at the Braves' new $622 million suburban ballpark. Through its first 17 games, the statistics show the venue favors hitters over pitching. … After receiving one run of support or less in five of his first eight starts, the Pirates offense finally got Cole a win in his most recent outing, a 6-1 victory against Washington on Wednesday. … Cole has allowed 10 earned runs over his past seven starts covering 46 innings (1.96 ERA). … The Pirates have won each of his five career starts against the Braves. … After losing each of Foltynewicz's first six starts, including April 7 at PNC Park, Atlanta has won each of his past two outings. … Foltynewicz has a 6.35 ERA in three home starts this season.

Next up

Tuesday, 7:35 p.m.: Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 7.34) vs. Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (3-3, 4.13)

