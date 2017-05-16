Scouting report for Wednesday, May 17: Nationals at Pirates
Updated 42 minutes ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Nationals
7:05 p.m., PNC Park
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP GERRIT COLE (1-4, 3.06) vs. Nationals TBA
Gamecast: The Nationals have not faced Cole at PNC Park since 2015. In his two career starts vs. the Nats at home, Cole is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA. … Only one current National has homered off Cole. It's not Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy or Anthony Rendon. It's Michael Taylor, who went into this series with 24 homers in 807 career at-bats. … Then again, Taylor has flashed some power lately. On Sunday, he mashed a two-run shot in the eighth inning to produce a 6-5 win vs. the Phillies. It was his second home run this season. … Through Monday, there was a Nationals player atop the MLB leaderboards in batting average (Ryan Zimmerman), OBP (Harper), slugging percentage (Zimmerman), OPS (Zimmerman), runs (Harper), hits (Zimmerman), total bases (Zimmerman), intentional walks (Harper) and extra-base hits (Zimmerman).
Next up
Thursday, 12:35 p.m.: Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.88) vs. Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 7.98)