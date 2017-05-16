Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Wednesday, May 17: Nationals at Pirates

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning against the Brewers Saturday, May 6, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Nationals

7:05 p.m., PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP GERRIT COLE (1-4, 3.06) vs. Nationals TBA

Gamecast: The Nationals have not faced Cole at PNC Park since 2015. In his two career starts vs. the Nats at home, Cole is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA. … Only one current National has homered off Cole. It's not Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy or Anthony Rendon. It's Michael Taylor, who went into this series with 24 homers in 807 career at-bats. … Then again, Taylor has flashed some power lately. On Sunday, he mashed a two-run shot in the eighth inning to produce a 6-5 win vs. the Phillies. It was his second home run this season. … Through Monday, there was a Nationals player atop the MLB leaderboards in batting average (Ryan Zimmerman), OBP (Harper), slugging percentage (Zimmerman), OPS (Zimmerman), runs (Harper), hits (Zimmerman), total bases (Zimmerman), intentional walks (Harper) and extra-base hits (Zimmerman).

Next up

Thursday, 12:35 p.m.: Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.88) vs. Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 7.98)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.