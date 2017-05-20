Pirates put Lindblom on DL, add Marinez

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates on Saturday put reliever Josh Lindblom on the 10-day disabled list with what the term described as lleft side discomfort.

The move opened a spot on the active roster for reliever Jhan Marinez, who was claimed off waivers on Friday.

“We've had interest in (Marinez) in the past,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He had a very successful campaign last year. He does some things we like. We've had success in helping guys find their way back.”

Marinez made 15 outings for the Milwaukee Brewers this season and had a 5.40 ERA and a 2.04 WHIP.

Hurdle said Marinez will fill the type of role once performed by Jared Hughes -- a sinkerballer who will be called upon with runners on base and who can pitch part of an inning or multiple innings.