Pirates

Pirates put Lindblom on DL, add Marinez
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Josh Lindblom pitches during the ninth inning against the Brewers Sunday, May 7, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 57 minutes ago

The Pirates on Saturday put reliever Josh Lindblom on the 10-day disabled list with what the term described as lleft side discomfort.

The move opened a spot on the active roster for reliever Jhan Marinez, who was claimed off waivers on Friday.

“We've had interest in (Marinez) in the past,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He had a very successful campaign last year. He does some things we like. We've had success in helping guys find their way back.”

Marinez made 15 outings for the Milwaukee Brewers this season and had a 5.40 ERA and a 2.04 WHIP.

Hurdle said Marinez will fill the type of role once performed by Jared Hughes -- a sinkerballer who will be called upon with runners on base and who can pitch part of an inning or multiple innings.

Lindblom appeared in four games and put up a 7.84 ERA over 10 13 innings.

