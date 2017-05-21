Kuhl sharp as Pirates scratch out win vs. Phillies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chad Kuhl looked like he went back to pitching as if he had nothing to lose Sunday.

Against the Philadelphia Phillies, he didn't lose, and neither did the Pirates.

Kuhl tossed five shutout innings and returned to his rookie 2016 form as the Pirates claimed their second consecutive series with a soggy 1-0 win.

Until a slight hiccup during a 32-pitch fifth inning in which he allowed two baserunners and needed 10 pitches to retire mound opponent Aaron Nola, Kuhl was the vintage hard-throwing sinkerballer he had been last season for Triple-A Indianapolis and in the second half of the season after earning a promotion.

Only two of the 18 batters against Kuhl hit a ball to the outfield, and only one had a hit (Maikel Franco's double in the fifth). Seven outs came via groundout, five by strikeout and two more by a popup caught by an infielder.

Kuhl walked only two and threw 53 of 82 pitches for strikes. The velocity of his sinker reached 97.3 mph (he did not throw any at less than 94.8 mph), and Franco's hit was the only ball off Kuhl in which the exit velocity was higher than 92.3 mph. For comparison's sake, there were more than 12 such well-hit balls against other pitchers Sunday.

It was quite the bounceback start for Kuhl after he had allowed a combined 10 runs and 16 hits in nine innings over his previous two starts. The Pirates won each of Kuhl's first six major-league starts last season.

“The challenge can be for young players,” manager Clint Hurdle said before Sunday's game, “is the first time you get (to the majors), you have nothing to lose. Now you get with club, you have a lot to lose.”

Wade LeBlanc (3-0), Juan Nicasio, Felipe Rivero and Tony Watson combined to pitch the final four innings to preserve the shutout, the Pirates' third this season.

Good thing, too, because the Pirates managed just five hits off Nola and two relievers. Their only run scored on a bases-loaded hit by pitch in the sixth. David Freese was plunked by a 90 mph Nola fastball, allowing Adam Frazier to score.

Frazier continued his hot hitting since coming off the disabled list, going 2 for 3 with a walk. The Pirates improved to 10-8 when he's in the lineup and 9-5 when he's in the leadoff spot. They were 6-11 when he was on the disabled list April 24-May 12 because of a hamstring sprain.

Watson warned his 10th save and second in as many days by pitching a perfect ninth.

Although rain of varying intensity fell throughout much of the game, it started on time and was completed without delay.

Winners of six of their past eight, the Pirates depart for a short four-game road trip to Atlanta.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.