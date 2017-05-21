Pirates notebook: Huntington says he'll 'gladly pour' found money back into club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the offseason, the Pirates spent to their self-imposed budget for 2017 — but the club was given a financial reprieve via a variety of circumstances.

Given the chance, will they re-invest those savings back into the roster?

“As soon as that option becomes available,” general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday, “we will gladly pour the money back into the club.”

Depending on the accounting and when — or if — Jung Ho Kang makes his way to the United States and back into the majors, the Pirates could have more than $4 million or more in available budgeted salary with which to add, say, to an offense that ranks 26th in MLB in runs.

The money off the books is the result of the late spring-training release of reliever Jared Hughes, the 80-game suspension Starling Marte is serving and the continued visa issues that are keeping Kang in South Korea and on MLB's restricted list.

While he serves his performance-enhancing substance suspension, Marte isn't being paid the prorated portion of his roughly $2.8 million salary. Kang likewise isn't being paid the $2.75 million he's owed in 2017 while he remains out of the country. And the Pirates owe Hughes only a fraction of the approximately $2.8 million he signed for in January.

Of course, the problem for those eager to see the Pirates add a bat is that the only method for acquiring a quality one externally in-season is via trade.

“April trades are essentially nonexistent (and) May trades are hard to come by,” Huntington said. “As we get close to the deadline that is the intent — to utilize the dollars. ... So that money is sitting there waiting to be used at the appropriate time for when we get the right situation.”

Clarity awaited with Kang

Huntington reiterated the organization doesn't have many answers in terms of the status of Kang, whose third DUI conviction has stalled his reentry into the U.S. Last week, a South Korean court upheld Kang's suspended prison sentence.

“(Clarity) is what we're working to get,” Huntington said. “All the speculation in the world is meaningless.”

Polanco “a lot better”

Gregory Polanco is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday. Based on how the rehab on his left hamstring sprain is going, the outfielder appears well on track to do just that.

“It's pretty good right now,” Polanco said of the hamstring that forced him out of the game a week ago Sunday. “Getting a lot better, better and better everyday. Even swinging, (Saturday) I didn't feel any pain.”

On Saturday, Polanco played catch and hit balls off a tee. Manager Clint Hurdle called it “a really good day” for his cleanup hitter. Polanco was to repeat those drills Sunday — if all goes well, he will take part in live batting practice Monday.

Though Polanco is hitting .252/.336/.370 with only one home run and nine RBIs on the season, he was hitting .333/.389/.545 with five extra-base hits in the 10 games before leaving the May 14 game at Arizona.

Frazier collecting hits

A day after veteran teammate David Freese openly mused that Adam Fraizer could win a league batting title, the praise kept pouring in from Frazier's bosses with the Pirates.

Frazier went 2 for 3 with a walk and scored the game's only run Sunday in a 1-0 win against Philadelphia. That improved his average to .457 in 35 at-bats since coming off the disabled list May 12. For the season, Frazier's average is up to .369, and he has multiple hits in each of his past six starts.

“It's a very simple, compact swing,” Huntington said. “He hits the fastball, hits breaking balls, hits changeups, keeps the barrel in the zone a long time (and) makes pitchers come to him.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.