Pirates top Braves behind strong start from Nova

ATLANTA — Ivan Nova made it look easy. Again.

On Thursday, Nova tossed 8 1⁄ 3 strong innings and paced the Pirates to a 9-4 victory and against the Atlanta Braves.

Nova scattered 10 hits, walked one and struck out one. After going winless in his first three starts this month, Nova (5-3) has won back-to-back wins.

The right-hander got 13 ground-ball outs, including one double play, and was remarkably pitch efficient until he began to tire in the eighth.

Through four innings, Nova had thrown just 34 pitches. Braves right-hander Bartolo Colon, meanwhile, threw 35 in the second inning alone.

The Pirates batted around against Colon, who turned 44 years old on Wednesday, and scored five runs.

The big blow was a three-run homer by Adam Frazier, who was born just six years before Colon made his big league debut.

It was Frazier's third three-run homer this season, which tied him for second in the National League with Aaron Atherr, Will Myers and Travis Shaw. Anthony Rendon has hit four.

In the fifth inning, Francisco Cervelli doubled — giving him hits in five straight at-bats, going back to Tuesday — and Jose Osuna walked. Jordy Mercer lined a two-run double to left field to make it 7-0.

Nova lost is shutout bid in the seventh. Matt Adams doubled and scored on Rio Ruiz's two-out single.

Cervelli's bases-loaded single in the ninth put the Pirates up 9-2. It also gave him four hits in the game, matching his career high.

