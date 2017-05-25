Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates activate Polanco off DL
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, May 25, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

ATLANTA — The Pirates on Thursday activated outfielder Gregory Polanco was activated from the 10-day disabled list. To open a roster spot, outfielder Danny Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

“I'm very excited to be back, so I can get back out there on the field with my guys,” Polanco said.

Polanco missed nine games due to a strained left hamstring. He came off the DL without making a minor league rehab stint.

Polanco is not in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against the Atlanta Braves, but he said he expects to start on Friday against the New York Mets at PNC Park.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Getty Images
Gregory Polanco doubles in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon fist bumps Gregory Polanco after he scored on a sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Gregory Polanco, Jose Osuna and Andrew McCutchen celebrate after defeating the Yankees Sunday, April 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
