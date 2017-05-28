Pirates notebook: Taillon sharp in first rehab start

Less than three weeks after having surgery for testicular cancer, Jameson Taillon was pitching in a professional game Sunday.

The right-hander went three innings for the Double-A Altoona Curve in a rehab start in Erie. Taillon threw three shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out six. He threw 47 pitches, 29 for strikes.

“He was very efficient,” manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday as he read over notes from minor league pitching coordinator Scott Mitchell. “It was get ahead, stay ahead. Put people away. Life with the sinker, two-seamer. The four-seamer was true with velocity. He elevated it when he wanted to. The curveball he threw for strikes and for chase. Changeup was inconsistent, but the two-seamer was a very good pitch for him. Very efficient outing.”

“You think about just a short time ago what was going through the process for Jameson,” general manager Neal Huntington said, “and to go out there (Sunday), throw three innings and 47 pitches and have the velocity get to 95 and to hold it into the third inning, and to have the breaking ball that he had and to be able to move his fastball around? It continues to be a remarkable story.”

Huntington continued to describe Taillon's timetable as “literally day to day.”

“The next step is we see how he feels (Monday),” Huntington said. “Go to him: How does he feel on his throwing program? How does he feel on his recovery day? Then we decide where and when his next bullpen will be and then where is his outing from there.”

Other than regular checkups and monitoring associated with any cancer diagnosis, Taillon has been green-lighted to follow a mostly traditional path back from an injury.

“We've relied on a really good group from (Allegheny General Hospital) who have taken great care of him, and the markers have come back to the point in time where he is able to progress to baseball,” Huntington said. “He will have the constant check-ins that are natural post-cancer. But our hope is he is a baseball player again, and we work to get him back to be the best baseball player that we can.”

Same eight every night

Through the first 49 games of the season, the Pirates used a seemingly endless combination of lineups. Hurdle's lineup cards in April in May, for example, featured six second basemen, 10 outfielders (six in left, six in center, five in right), nine players hitting out of the No. 6 spot in the order and a 12 players in the No. 7 spot.

Is some continuity finally being established? For all three games of this weekend series against the Mets, the Pirates used the same lineup.

“We've got some guys back, and the one thing I did want to try to get these guys back together and get them a push,” Hurdle said. “The lineup is going to change (Monday, a day game). We've got some guys that need to get a break here and then. I wanted to get a push with these guys all back together for a three-game set. The night games all played to that strength as well.”

Clutch Jaso

During Saturday night's win, John Jaso became the first Pirates player in 40 years to provide a tying RBI in the ninth inning and a winning RBI in the 10th inning. Al Oliver did that May 1, 1977, against Houston.

Jaso, who did not get his first hit this season until the Pirates' 15th game (his 14th game), hit .143 in April and was at .160 as recently as May 17. Ten days later, it was over .200 for the first time this season (.210 after Saturday).

“He continues to be a professional, continues to show up and do his work and continues to answer the bell when you ask him to do some different things (such as) play right field,” Huntington said. “He continues to get more comfortable out there, but (Saturday) two very professional at-bats in big situations, and we're looking forward to more of those moving forward.”

