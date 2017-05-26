Walker sinks former team with 2 homers as Mets top Pirates

The Pittsburgh Kid likes playing in Pittsburgh. Even after he's no longer a Pirate.

Neil Walker had one of his best offensive games over his two seasons with the Mets, hitting two home runs off Chad Kuhl and leading New York to an 8-1 win against the Pirates on Friday night.

Walker, a Pine-Richland alum who spent 12 seasons in the Pirates organization before being traded 18 months ago, added a bloop RBI single to raise his May batting average to .345 (30-87).

For the Pirates, it was another reminder of a forgettable trade that netted them lefty starter Jon Neise, who gave them 18 mediocre starts before being banished to the bullpen and ultimately traded back to the Mets for Antonio Bastardo (16.20 ERA and on the disabled list this season).

The lone offensive highlight for the home team was a home run from Gregory Polanco that led off the fourth inning. That was a positive development in Polanco's first action in 12 days (left hamstring sprain).

But the Pirates mustered only five other hits (all singles) against Jacob deGrom, who came within two outs of the second complete game of his career and 10th in the National League this season. Eighty of deGrom's 118 pitches were strikes.

The offensive resurgence the Pirates experienced in Atlanta (26 runs over the previous three games) abandoned them — and it happened to coincide with the return to the lineup of not only Polanco but Andrew McCutchen.

McCutchen, though, batted sixth — the lowest in the lineup at any point in his nine-year career.

Manager Clint Hurdle before the game explained that he and the face of the franchise — McCutchen was their first-round pick in 2005, a year after Walker was — had discussed that a change was needed to jumpstart the center fielder, who entered the game with the worst batting average (.203) of any player in the majors with as many at-bats.

McCutchen went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, a groundout and a single on a ground ball up the middle in the seventh.

Kuhl failed to build on what was a promising outing in his most recent start five days earlier when he shut out Philadelphia on one hit through five innings. On Friday, he was chased after Walker's second home run with nobody on and one out in the fifth.

He allowed five earned runs on eight hits. It was the fifth time over his past seven starts he failed to surpass five innings; the fourth time in that span he allowed at least four runs.

Kuhl (1-5) elicited eight swinging strikes — five coming among the 20 sliders he threw. Most troubling is Kuhl got only two groundouts (one was by deGrom, who also singled off Kuhl) — or as many home runs as Walker hit against a Kuhl sinker that wasn't sinking.

The Pirates (22-27) squandered an opportunity to move to within three games of .500 for the first time since May 15. The loss in the series opener puts them in danger of losing a series for the first time since May 8-10 at Los Angeles.

Catcher Francisco Cervelli was removed from the game before the ninth inning. No reason was immediately given; Cervelli has been bothered by a right foot injury throughout much of this season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.