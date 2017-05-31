Pirates' Starling Marte inches closer to return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Starling Marte has passed the midway point of his 80-game suspension for steroid use and continues to work out at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

“We get daily reports,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I speak with him personally, so I don't listen to the reports as much.

“He's showing up well. He's pouring into the drill work and the game work. He's following the directives from the training staff. He seems to be making some progress.”

Marte tested positive for nandrolone and was suspended on April 19. He did not appeal the penalty, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.

Marte will be eligible to rejoin the Pirates in mid-July.

During his suspension, Marte may work out at the spring training complex or at the team academy in the Dominican Republic. He has appeared in extended spring training games, but cannot play in any official minor league game until the final 15 days of his suspension.

“There was (extended spring) game activity for a while, then we shut that down,” Hurdle said. “There is a time when there is a lull (after extended spring ends) and we'll have to create games for him.”

Planet of the aches

Gregory Polanco (sprained right ankle) is able to walk without much discomfort and no longer is wearing a boot. The disabled list has been ruled out.

“I feel way better,” Polanco said. “I don't want to be (on the DL) anymore. I got treatment all day yesterday. After the game, I went home and got more treatment.”

Jameson Taillon will make his second rehab start on Friday with Triple-A Indianapolis. Taillon threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday.

Chris Stewart got a platelet-rich plasma injection after an MRI exam confirmed his left hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated on Friday.

“With Chris being in such good shape as he is for a 34-year-old man, I'd like to see him beat the odds and have this be a mild hamstring strain,” head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said. “We're hopeful that he'll be limited to the minimal time down.”

Relievers Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort) and Antonio Bastardo (left quad strain) were slated to work one inning (20 pitches max) apiece on Wednesday with Indy.

Tomczyk said pitcher Mitch Keller is feeling better after getting treatment for lower back tightness, but it not yet game-ready. “He's a little ways away from that,” Tomcyzk said.

Keller, 21, is 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA after eight starts for High-A Bradenton.

Time change

ESPN picked up the June 25 game against the St. Louis Cardinals for its Sunday Night Baseball broadcast. The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.