Mets rough up Tyler Glasnow, beat Pirates

NEW YORK — Tyler Glasnow served up three home runs in five innings Saturday against the New York Mets.

The Pirates had ample chances to overcome that damage but failed to deliver clutch hits. The result was a frustrating 4-2 loss.

The Pirates went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. They ended six innings with a runner stranded a runner on second or third base.

"It felt like we we were on the power play the whole night but couldn't put a goal in the net," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Glasnow allowed all four runs on five hits, walked three and struck out five.

"Not all negative for me," Glasnow said. "Decent fastball movement. Some flashes of being good. Breaking ball was better tonight. Everything was there at certain points, but a couple of bad pitches got away from me. I've definitely got to step it up next time."

Neil Walker hit a two-run homer in the first inning. Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores added solo shots.

"I was up and over the middle, missed my spots," Glasnow said. "I've got to execute my pitches, and that didn't happen."

Glasnow has a 9.00 ERA and a .319 batting average against in the first inning. Walks have been problematic.

"Sometimes, with younger guys, it's just working into the game," Hurdle said. "We need to continue to push him that when it's go, it's go. Get after it, and be on attack."

Michael Conforto worked a full-count walk to start the first. With two outs, Walker drove 3-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field.

"One bad pitch," Glasnow said. "I felt all right. It just kind of got away from me."

In nine games against his former team, Walker is batting .361 (13 for 36) with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Pirates tied it with single runs in the second and third innings.

Josh Bell got it started by swatting a solo homer. It was his second home run in as many games, a product of his decision to scrap the stride in his swing mechanics.

Bell decided to get rid of his stride during his second at-bat in Friday's game after he fouled off a fastball he was sitting on.

"For me to feel that bad on a pitch that I'm looking for ... ," Bell said, shaking his head. "I got fed up and went back to the no-stride, and it worked."

Bell punched a single through the right side. In his next at-bat, he went deep to right field for his first homer since May 18.

"It felt like forever since I had done that," Bell said. "I've taken swings in batting practice and had seen the ball fly. But to see happen in a game, it definitely goes a long way for my confidence."

Bell trusts the approach.

"Especially with two strikes," he said. "From now on, if I have two strikes I'll put my foot down early. It puts me in a better position to pull the trigger a little bit later and still square up the ball."

Back-to-back singles by Adam Frazier and Josh Harrison led to Gregory Polanco's RBI grounder to make it 2-2.

Bruce's home run broke the tie in the bottom of the third. Like Walker, he crushed a two-seam fastball.

Flores sent a curveball deep into the left-field seats to give the Mets a two-run cushion in the fourth.

The Nos. 6, 7 and 8 batters — Andrew McCutchen, Jordy Mercer and Elias Diaz — got on base in six of eight plate appearances against Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman (4-3). However, the Pirates couldn't come up with a big hit.

"I tried to force the issue," admitted Bell, who stranded three runners.