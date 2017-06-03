Pirates notebook: Jameson Taillon could rejoin team June 12

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Jameson Taillon appears to be on track to rejoin the Pirates' starting rotation during the next homestand.

Taillon will make his third rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Indianapolis, manager Clint Hurdle said on Saturday. Taillon's target range will be 85 to 90 pitches.

If all goes well, Taillon could come off the disabled list June 12 against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. That would be exactly five weeks after he had surgery for testicular cancer.

On Friday, Taillon worked five innings, gave up an unearned run on three hits, walked none and struck out six.

Hurdle got a glowing report from Indy pitching coach Stan Kyles and senior pitching coordinator Scott Mitchell. They noted Taillon threw 15 out of 19 first-pitch strikes, retired six batters on three pitches or fewer and faced only three three-ball counts.

“That was a very, very good outing,” Hurdle said. “He filled up the zone with all pitches. The pitch execution was solid. He controlled counts and put hitters away. The changeup was much improved. The two-seamer had late bite — I think they actually said it had teeth, which was interesting.”

Cervelli suffering

Francisco Cervelli was not in the lineup Saturday for the second day in a row because of what he described as a sinus problem.

“I've been feeling bad since about 10 days ago,” Cervelli said. “There's a lot of stuff in my nose and headaches. I feel fatigued and everything. I hope with the new medicine it gets better.”

Cervelli said the problem is not allergy related. The Pirates described it only as an illness.

Nicasio surging

As Daniel Hudson continues to fight through a funk, right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio will get more setup opportunities.

“We're going to keep (Hudson) in the lower-leverage roles,” Hurdle said. “Nicasio has been more than valuable out there.”

Over his last 21 outings going into Saturday's game, Nicasio posted a 0.89 ERA. He tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning Friday and collected eight strikeouts over his past four appearances.

Cole scuffling

What is it with Gerrit Cole and the fifth inning?

In that inning this season, the right-hander has a 10.12 ERA, a .362 batting average against, a 1.154 OPS against and a .353 BABIP.

On Friday, the Mets torched Cole for five runs in the fifth. The onslaught included a two-run homer by the No. 5 hitter, Lucas Duda. In his previous start, also vs. the Mets, Cole gave up a solo homer to Duda in the fifth inning. On May 22, the Braves put up a three-run fifth inning against Cole.

“It's been a little bit of an undesirable go of it the last three times,” Cole said. “The fifth just kind of got away from me. The ball was flat, the delivery was a little out of whack, and location and the crispness of the pitches suffered.”

Duda's home run was one of three Cole allowed in the game Friday. He's served up a career-worst 15 already, including eight over his past three starts.

The 17 mph breeze howling though Citi Field didn't do Cole any favors, but most of the blame lies with his stuff.

“They were bad(ly) located pitches,” Hurdle said. “The (windy) conditions played to some degree. Some of those balls were hit really well.”

According to Statcast, six balls hit off Cole had exit velocities greater than 100 mph, including the homers by Duda (108.1 mph and 107.5 mph) and Michael Conforto (101 mph).

Diaz ready to produce

Elias Diaz drove in six runs Friday in what was his 10th game in the majors.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, since 1920 (when RBI were first tracked) only one other Pirate collected six or more RBI in a game within his first 10 games in the bigs. On Sept. 15, 1951, Jack Merson got six RBI in his second career game.

Also, Diaz joined Starlin Castro (2010) and Hunter Renfroe (2016) as the only active players to drive in six or more runs in a game after entering that game with no more than one RBI in the majors.

“Playing with (Diaz) so many years in the minors, I know he always gets talked about for his defense,” first baseman Josh Bell said. “Everyone is ranting and raving about his arm, but he's got pop, too. He can change the game with his bat.”

Feeling a draft

Joel Hanrahan will represent the Pirates at the MLB draft June 12-14 at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. The first round will begin at 7 p.m. June 12. Rounds 3-20 will be held on the second day.

Hanrahan is in his first season as pitching coach at short-season Class A Morgantown, W.Va. He racked up 82 saves for the Pirates from 2009 to 2012.

The Pirates (12th, 42nd, 50th and 72nd picks) and Astros (15th, 53rd, 56th and 75th) each own four of the first 75 picks, the most among the 30 MLB clubs.

Minor matters

Former first-rounder Cole Tucker and second-rounder Mitch Keller are among a franchise-record nine High-A Bradenton players chosen for the Florida State League all-star game.

Keller, the Pirates' top pitcher prospect, is on the disabled list with a strained lower back. He's 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA. Tucker, a shortstop who usually bats leadoff, leads the FSL with 27 stolen bases, which ties the franchise record.

Also named to the South Division team were right-handers Dario Agazal, Seth McGarry and Yunior Montero; lefty Jake Brentz, outfielders Logan Hill and Casey Hughston; and catcher Christian Kelley.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.