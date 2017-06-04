Pirates McCutchen says grand slam, stealing a home run still on bucket list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Eight years after he made his debut with the Pirates, one item still looms large on Andrew McCutchen's big league bucket list.

“A grand slam,” McCutchen said with a sheepish smile. “I still haven't done that.”

McCutchen's first game came on June 4, 2009, against the New York Mets, the same team the Pirates played on Sunday when he marked his eighth anniversary.

“I ain't thought about it until you just mentioned it,” McCutchen said.

Yet, that doesn't mean McCutchen has forgotten it. Relaxing with his legs up in the visiting clubhouse at Citi Field, McCutchen savored the memories.

“Mike Pelfry (pitching). (Umpire) Tim McClelland behind the plate,” McCutchen said.

Leading off the first inning at PNC Park, McCutchen hit a ground-ball single off Pelfrey. He finished the day 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Over 1,245 games since that day, McCutchen ranks first among National League players in hits (1,348), extra-base hits (497) and total bases (2,254). He also has clubbed 183 home runs, including six walk-off shots.

But he's never hit a grand slam in 89 plate appearances with the bases loaded.

“I do think about it,” McCutchen admitted. “Sometimes, maybe it gets in my head when the bases are loaded. It just hasn't happened. It's so weird, but it hasn't.”

McCutchen tried to banish the thought from his brain on Friday, when he went to the plate in the sixth inning against Mets reliever Neil Ramirez.

“Bases loaded, one out … I was like, ‘Here it is,' ” McCutchen said, grinning. “I got a slider and I hit it good, but I didn't hit it good enough. (Jay Bruce) caught it at the warning track. Sac fly.”

The other thing for which McCutchen yearns is to steal a home run by reaching over the outfield wall.

Wait … didn't he do that on April 5 in Boston, when he tracked down Mitch Moreland's deep fly ball?

“That doesn't count,” McCutchen said. “I don't picture it like that.”

The outfield wall where Moreland's ball died was kind of low. McCutchen wants to fly like Michael Jordan and pluck the ball out of the sky.

“I got close (on Saturday),” McCutchen said, referring to Bruce's home run in the third inning at Citi Field. “I was right there. But, that's another one of those things that's like a grab it out of a hat type deal. It just kind of happens.”

Things are foul in New York

In the sixth inning Saturday, the Mets had runners on the corners with one out against reliever Johnny Barbato. Curtis Granderson hit a foul pop-up that would have landed a few rows deep into the seats at PNC Park.

First baseman Josh Bell caught it up at the dugout railing for the second out. The Mets failed to score in the inning.

Unlike most newer ballparks, Citi Field has ample foul territory from shallow left field around to shallow right.

“Oh, it's nice,” Barbato said. “That ball is way foul at our place. So to get a pop-up in play there … that's nice, especially in that situation.”

Decades ago, when manager Clint Hurdle was still playing, playing fields had more foul ground.

“There used to be tons (of space),” Hurdle said “But it's all about the fans now.”

Placing the seats closer to home plate enhances the experience for fans who can pay for the pricier seats. That also means the dugouts are closer, which gives Hurdle a better look at pitch location and batters' swings.

“Would I prefer to be closer? Probably,” Hurdle said. “But I'm not, so you've got to figure it out.”

Planet of the aches

Francisco Cervelli (sinus illness) was back in the lineup after a two-game absence. Andrew McCutchen is battling the same sinus discomfort, but unlike Cervelli is bothered mostly by congestion. “Cervelli got mirgranes from it,” McCutchen said. “I'm just stuffy.” … Gregory Polanco was not in the lineup Sunday. It was a planned maneuver to let Polanco, who last week sprained his right ankle, take advantage of Monday's off day for a 48-hour break.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.