Pirates notebook: Hurdle not concerned with bullpen's workload

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BALTIMORE — Manager Clint Hurdle wishes he didn't have to rely as much on off days to recharge his bullpen.

Pirates relievers racked up 108 2⁄ 3 innings pitched in May, the highest total among the 15 National League clubs. Some of that was the result of playing seven extra-inning games, but there is another cause.

“We could use some more innings out of the starting rotation, truth be told,” Hurdle said. “When you're breaking in three rookies, the reality of it is you might not get (those innings).”

Tyler Glasnow and Chad Kuhl have 11 starts each, but neither is averaging five innings per outing.

Going into his start Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, Ivan Nova was averaging seven innings pitched. Gerrit Cole averages about six innings.

“You've got two who are getting you there,” Hurdle said. “You'd like to have three.”

Pirates starters worked 134 innings over 24 games in March/April, the fourth-lowest total in the league. They did better in May, ranking fifth-highest with 164 1⁄ 3 innings over 30 games.

Although the bullpen has gotten plenty of work, Hurdle is not at this point alarmed by any of his relievers' workloads.

“Nobody's red-lining,” Hurdle said “We have a reliever's index. There's different measurements you can take, and we're not even close to red-lining anybody. Felipe (Rivero) was close there for a while, but now it's back in a normal, manageable place. I'd like to get more activity out of the back end of the bullpen because that means we're ahead in games.”

Rivero pitched in each of the first five games this season and in 15 of the first 24. Through Monday, he appeared in 29 games. He ranks 14th in the NL with 28 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Wade LeBlanc has gotten more work lately. The left-hander pitched in just eight of the first 24 games but now has appeared in 22 of 57. His 33 2⁄ 3 innings were second-most among NL relievers going into Tuesday.

Juan Nicasio pitched 25 innings over 26 games. The righty had a 12 1⁄ 3 -inning scoreless streak from April 25 to May 21.

“We've gotten very good, consistent work out of the bullpen,” Hurdle said. “There is room for individual improvements in areas. They've been good at taking the ball. They've been professional in their approaches. I like our bullpen a lot. It's a strength.”

Planet of the aches

Catcher Chris Stewart (strained left hamstring) caught Tyler Glasnow's bullpen session and took batting practice. Stewart, who is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday, also took BP last Saturday in New York.

High-A Bradenton shortstop Cole Tucker suffered a fractured right thumb when he was hit by a pitch during batting practice Saturday. Farm director Larry Broadway said it's not yet clear how long Tucker will be out of action.

“He is still being evaluated by our physicians, so I don't have any further information,” Broadway said via email.

In 51 games this year, Tucker hit .271 with a .779 OPS, four home runs and 27 stolen bases.

A first-round pick in 2014, Tucker is ranked as the Pirates' eighth-best prospect by Baseball America. He hit .267 in 48 games in rookie ball before having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. In August 2015, Tucker had surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Right-hander Casey Sadler was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis when lefty Dan Runzler went on the DL. Sadler had Tommy John surgery in November 2015 and missed all of last season. This year, he made six relief outings with Bradenton and went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA and a 0.58 WHIP.

All-Star update

There were no Pirates listed among the top five vote-getters at any infield position, nor among any of the top 15 outfielders in the second round of results from fan balloting for the All-Star Game. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. June 29.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.