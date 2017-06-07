Chad Kuhl solid before Pirates bullpen falters vs. Orioles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BALTIMORE — Somebody in the Pirates starting rotation likely will be out of a job next week. Chad Kuhl doesn't want it to be him.

On Wednesday, Kuhl did a workmanlike job in a 9-6 come-from-ahead loss against the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander tossed five innings and gave up a run on four hits, walked four and struck out four.

It took Kuhl 90 pitches to collect 15 outs, which isn't very efficient. Yet he made some big pitches when he had to, touched 99 mph with his fastball and let only two runners reach third base.

“I'm not sure where that velocity is coming from, but I'll take it,” Kuhl said. “Ninety pitches in five innings, you don't really like to see that. But only a couple hard-hit balls. It's good from that perspective.”

Kuhl was in line to get the win until closer Tony Watson coughed up a four-run lead in the ninth inning. It was the second night in a row Watson blew a save.

Watson allowed two inherited runners to score on a sacrifice fly and a double. He then served up Trey Mancini's two-out, two-run homer that tied it at 6.

“Being the closer, I'm supposed to close out games,” Watson said. “It's not happening. It's inexcusable.”

In the 11th, with two outs and Joey Rickard at first base, Caleb Joseph worked an eight-pitch walk from Wade LeBlanc. Mancini whacked a first-pitch cutter into the left-field seats.

Kuhl was saddled with his sixth no-decision. It was just the fourth time in his past nine outings he worked five full innings.

“We did see some signs of progress,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It was an interesting outing. His first-pitch strikes were good. He wasn't pitch-efficient, but maybe effectively wild. He threw the curveball well again, and the fastball velocity was obviously firm.”

Kuhl is on the same schedule as Jameson Taillon, who on Wednesday made his third rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis after having surgery for testicular cancer May 8.

Taillon went six innings, allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks, and struck out nine. The righty threw 97 pitches, including 67 strikes.

If Taillon is deemed ready to come off the disabled list, he could start for the Pirates on Monday against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. Either Kuhl (1-5, 5.63 ERA), Tyler Glasnow (2-5, 6.97) or Trevor Williams (3-3, 4.57) would be the odd man out.

Kuhl put the leadoff batter on base in four of his five innings, but it cost him only one run. He was helped by a pair of double plays — which accounted for four of his seven ground-ball outs — and one instance of bad baserunning.

In the fourth, the Orioles had runners on the corners with two outs. When a pitch in the dirt scooted away from catcher Elias Diaz, Mark Trumbo drifted too far off third base. Diaz pounced and made a strong throw to third to get Trumbo.

Diaz collected a pair of hits, two RBIs and a stolen base. Francisco Cervelli went on the seven-day concussion DL, so Diaz figures to get a lot of playing time over the next week.

Over his first five starts this season, Diaz has gone 8 for 21 with three doubles, one homer and eight RBIs.

Against Wade Miley, the Pirates went with the pitches and made the left-hander work. Miley lasted just 22⁄3 innings but allowed eight hits and threw a whopping 83 pitches.

In the second inning, a double steal put Andrew McCutchen at third base and Diaz at second with one out. Miley's 3-2 pitch was a changeup, and Moroff hit a towering looper off the end of his bat. The ball landed a foot or two inside the left-field line for a two-run double — Moroff's first career extra-base hit.

The Orioles got a run without a hit in the second. Chris Davis walked, moved to third on a deep fly ball and scored on Hyun Soo Kim's sacrifice fly.

With two on and two outs in the third, Miley put a two-seamer middle away but in the zone. Diaz bounced it past first baseman Davis.

Jose Osuna scored easily. A poor throw by right fielder Seth Smith allowed McCutchen to score all the way from first base to make it 4-1.

Osuna hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Of his 22 hits, 11 have gone for extra bases.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.