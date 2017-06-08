Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Friday, June 9: Marlins at Pirates
Chris Harlan | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning against the Mets Sunday, May 28, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 4 hours ago

PIRATES GAMEDAY

vs. Marlins

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV/radio: Root Sports/ 93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP

Tyler Glasnow

(2-5, 6.97)

Marlins RHP

Vance Worley

(0-2, 6.59)

Gamecast: Worley faces his former team for the first time since pitching for the Pirates in 2014-15. He was 9-3 at PNC Park in two seasons. The 29-year-old allowed five runs and six hits in 3.2 innings in his most-recent start Sunday … Glasnow faces the Marlins for the first time. He pitched five innings in each of his past two starts, both against the Mets, allowing nine combined runs and 13 hits in the two losses.

NEXT UP

Saturday, 4:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (3-3, 4.67) vs. Marlins RHP Dan Straily (4-4, 3.69)

