Scouting report for Saturday, June 10: Marlins at Pirates
Pirates gameday
vs. Marlins
4:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio:Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (3-3, 4.57)
Marlins RHP Dan Straily (4-4, 3.59)
Gamecast: In 13 games at PNC Park, OF Christian Yelich has hit .385 (20 for 52), with five homers and 10 RBIs. His career average here is the fourth highest among active visiting players (minimum 50 at-bats) behind Kris Bryant (.427), Chris Carter (.386) and Adrian Beltre (.386). … The Marlins went into Friday's game with a .273 batting average on the road, the best mark in the NL and second best in the majors behind the Astros (.291). … The Marlins have hit .342 this year with the bases loaded, the fourth-highest mark in MLB. … In one career start vs. the Pirates, Straily gave up three runs on four hits in 5.1 IP. … Trevor Williams' lone outing vs. the Marlins was a relief appearance on April 30, 2017, in Miami. He allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning.
Next up
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.: Marlins LHP Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.48) vs. Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (5-4, 3.04)