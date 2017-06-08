Gerrit Cole shaky again as Marlins rout Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole has allowed double-digit hit totals in three of his last four starts with seven earned runs in each of the past two.

After a fourth dismal start in 17 days, Gerrit Cole talked quietly near his locker and fielded every question as best he could.

But, he admitted, he's short on answers.

“As of right now, I don't have anything for you,” said Cole, when asked to consider what he might change before his next turn in the rotation.

Five consecutive two-out singles chased the struggling Pirates starter from Thursday night's 7-1 loss to the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, a fourth consecutive subpar outing for Cole and his second in a row with seven earned runs allowed.

The Marlins collected 11 hits in 4 2⁄ 3 innings off Cole (3-6), who couldn't match the seven scoreless innings thrown by former teammate Edinson Volquez.

“I haven't really gone through something like this before,” Cole said, “but that's certainly the furthest thing from an excuse. I've got to turn it around.”

Volquez (3-7) was five days removed from throwing a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks and was almost as dominant Thursday. He allowed just three hits and cruised through a 111-pitch outing with two walks and eight strikeouts. The Marlins gave Volquez a 3-0 lead in the first inning Thursday, and the 33-year-old right-hander combined with two relievers for the four-hitter.

“He threw strikes,” manager Clint Hurdle said, “close to 70 percent.”

The Pirates already were trailing 4-0 when Cole ran into fifth-inning trouble. After Cole forced two groundouts, Miami's Marcell Osuna, TJ Realmuto, Derek Dietrich, Tyler Moore and JT Riddle lifted two-out singles into the outfield grass.

“You've got to make more than one quality pitch to each hitter,” Cole said. “You may throw a good one the first pitch. You've got to continue to throw that quality out there. It's just not happening. It's not very good.”

Cole has struggled in recent starts to keep pitches lower in the strike zone. He'd allowed eight homers combined in his three previous starts, a long-ball trend that paused Thursday. But he still allowed five Marlins doubles, including a blast by Moore that hit the center-field wall left of the 399-foot mark.

Before critiquing the mechanics of Cole's performance publicly, Hurdle said he wanted to talk Friday with his pitcher.

“We'll get his thoughts on the outing,” Hurdle said. “We always sit down and talk about it the next day. I'll share my thoughts with him first.”

Cole has allowed 39 hits and 23 runs over 20 1⁄ 3 innings. He struck out five and walked just one Thursday but was replaced after 94 pitches. This was the third time in four starts that Cole allowed double-digit hits.

“I know that I'll just continue to get after the process like I have all year,” Cole said. “Sometimes a lot of these dips that you go through in a season are about persisting through the process and trusting it. There's hard work to be done, which I'll do.”

The loss was the Pirates' third in a row and sixth in eight games. It drew 21,744 for the start a 10-game, 11-day homestand for the Pirates, the team's longest of the season. After four games with the Marlins, the Rockies and Cubs visit for three each.

The Pirates are scheduled to face three former starting pitchers in this series with the Marlins. Vance Worley is scheduled for Friday with Jeff Locke on Sunday. Dan Straily will pitch Saturday.

Volquez won 13 games for the Pirates in 2014 but wasn't a welcome sight Thursday. He allowed just one hit through five innings, a bunt single by Josh Harrison in the first.

Harrison also doubled in sixth, and Josh Bell added a one-out double in the seventh.

Cole saw the first three Marlins reach base, including a leadoff infield single by Dee Gordon, and all three scored. After Giancarlo Stanton walked, Christian Yelich followed with an RBI double. Cole rallied with consecutive strikeouts before a two-out, two-run double by Dietrich hit the right-field wall.

“The failure to execute in the first inning complicated some things,” Hurdle said. “You get the two big strikeouts to get back in the hunt. You look like you'll minimize the inning, and we leave a change-up up in the zone.”

The Pirates tried to answer immediately. They loaded the bases with a single, a walk and a hit batter in the bottom of the first before Andrew McCutchen took a called strike three to end the inning. Harrison's bunt single was the Pirates' only hit against Volquez in the first five innings.

The Marlins' lead reached 4-0 in the fourth. Dietrich hit a leadoff double, and Moore followed with his deep RBI double.

Phil Gosselin scored the Pirates' lone run on a Josh Bell groundout in the ninth inning.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.