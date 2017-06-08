Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle to look at bullpen roles
Chris Harlan | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Tony Watson walks through the dugout before a game against the Marlins Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates’ reliever Tony Watson (44) pitches against the Phillies in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday May 20, 2017 at PNC Park.
Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero reacts to the final out during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen tosses his bat after being called out on strikes with the bases loaded during the first inning against the Marlins Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 4 hours ago

As Clint Hurdle sorts out the back end of the Pirates bullpen, the idea of loosely defined roles isn't an option he will consider.

“In a vacuum, that's sounds great for people that aren't tied to the game or don't pitch in the bullpen,” Hurdle said Thursday, a day after closer Tony Watson blew a second consecutive save chance. “It sounds like it makes all the sense in the world. You just float out there and wait for the phone to ring. It does, but that's not how it works, unfortunately.

“There was a time I thought it might work like that, but then you talk to people involved. They do like some routine. They like some rhyme.”

Watson squandered a four-run lead in Wednesday's loss at Baltimore, including a game-tying, two-out homer by Trey Mancini. It was the fourth time in seven outings Watson allowed multiple runs, a dilemma that forced Hurdle to reconsider his late-inning options.

If Watson is replaced as closer, Hurdle said he won't use a committee approach for the ninth inning.

“Most of the time, it's closer-by-committee if you don't have a closer,” Hurdle said. “… I think we've got two guys to look at, if Watson's not the closer, at least to consider.”

He mentioned right-hander Juan Nicasio and lefty Felipe Rivero as options, but wasn't ready to make a move. The decision could wait because Watson needed rest Thursday.

Rivero has shined as a setup man this season, allowing only two earned runs in 31 innings. The 25-year-old allowed just five hits in 13 appearances last month. Hurdle said he was hesitant to simply switch their roles.

“I have a lot of people that think you just flip Rivero and you flip Watson,” Hurdle said. “… I've done this in the past. I made the flip, and I never got to the closer for nine days. That's just the reality of it.”

For now, Hurdle called the bullpen discussion “just talk.” Before making any decision, Hurdle said he planned to meet with Watson.

“There will be a conversation held, personally, as we continue to figure out and make our plans,” Hurdle said, “on what's best for him and for the team.”

Taillon progresses

Jameson Taillon's latest rehab outing “went well,” said Hurdle, who planned to meet with the pitcher and plan out a next step.

Taillon, who underwent testicular cancer surgery May 8, pitched six innings Wednesday for Triple-A Indianapolis in his third rehab start. He allowed five runs in the loss at Toledo but struck out nine. Taillon threw 87 pitches, and his fastball was clocked between 86-92 mph, Hurdle said.

“He's taking a car and coming back (to Pittsburgh on Thursday night),” Hurdle said. “We should be able to talk with him after the game, maybe meet with him (Friday) and then come up with a next-step program.”

Home sweet home

The Pirates enter their longest homestand of the season, an 11-day, 10-game stretch against the Marlins (four games), Rockies (three) and Cubs (three).

“We're definitely looking forward to it,” Hurdle said. “It comes at a good time. It seems like we've been bouncing around. So it will be nice to unpack and get some continuity to our game or our rhythm here at home.”

Roster move

The Pirates added a fresh arm to their bullpen when Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled from Indy. The 24-year-old righty from Lithuania said he arrived Thursday less nervous than when he was called up earlier this season. He threw two innings against the Cubs on April 24.

“I know where to walk in, where to go,” Neverauskas said. “It's easier.”

Right-hander Johnny Barbato was optioned to Indy. Barbato allowed three runs in an inning Wednesday.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.