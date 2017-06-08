Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle to look at bullpen roles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Clint Hurdle sorts out the back end of the Pirates bullpen, the idea of loosely defined roles isn't an option he will consider.

“In a vacuum, that's sounds great for people that aren't tied to the game or don't pitch in the bullpen,” Hurdle said Thursday, a day after closer Tony Watson blew a second consecutive save chance. “It sounds like it makes all the sense in the world. You just float out there and wait for the phone to ring. It does, but that's not how it works, unfortunately.

“There was a time I thought it might work like that, but then you talk to people involved. They do like some routine. They like some rhyme.”

Watson squandered a four-run lead in Wednesday's loss at Baltimore, including a game-tying, two-out homer by Trey Mancini. It was the fourth time in seven outings Watson allowed multiple runs, a dilemma that forced Hurdle to reconsider his late-inning options.

If Watson is replaced as closer, Hurdle said he won't use a committee approach for the ninth inning.

“Most of the time, it's closer-by-committee if you don't have a closer,” Hurdle said. “… I think we've got two guys to look at, if Watson's not the closer, at least to consider.”

He mentioned right-hander Juan Nicasio and lefty Felipe Rivero as options, but wasn't ready to make a move. The decision could wait because Watson needed rest Thursday.

Rivero has shined as a setup man this season, allowing only two earned runs in 31 innings. The 25-year-old allowed just five hits in 13 appearances last month. Hurdle said he was hesitant to simply switch their roles.

“I have a lot of people that think you just flip Rivero and you flip Watson,” Hurdle said. “… I've done this in the past. I made the flip, and I never got to the closer for nine days. That's just the reality of it.”

For now, Hurdle called the bullpen discussion “just talk.” Before making any decision, Hurdle said he planned to meet with Watson.

“There will be a conversation held, personally, as we continue to figure out and make our plans,” Hurdle said, “on what's best for him and for the team.”

Taillon progresses

Jameson Taillon's latest rehab outing “went well,” said Hurdle, who planned to meet with the pitcher and plan out a next step.

Taillon, who underwent testicular cancer surgery May 8, pitched six innings Wednesday for Triple-A Indianapolis in his third rehab start. He allowed five runs in the loss at Toledo but struck out nine. Taillon threw 87 pitches, and his fastball was clocked between 86-92 mph, Hurdle said.

“He's taking a car and coming back (to Pittsburgh on Thursday night),” Hurdle said. “We should be able to talk with him after the game, maybe meet with him (Friday) and then come up with a next-step program.”

Home sweet home

The Pirates enter their longest homestand of the season, an 11-day, 10-game stretch against the Marlins (four games), Rockies (three) and Cubs (three).

“We're definitely looking forward to it,” Hurdle said. “It comes at a good time. It seems like we've been bouncing around. So it will be nice to unpack and get some continuity to our game or our rhythm here at home.”

Roster move

The Pirates added a fresh arm to their bullpen when Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled from Indy. The 24-year-old righty from Lithuania said he arrived Thursday less nervous than when he was called up earlier this season. He threw two innings against the Cubs on April 24.

“I know where to walk in, where to go,” Neverauskas said. “It's easier.”

Right-hander Johnny Barbato was optioned to Indy. Barbato allowed three runs in an inning Wednesday.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.