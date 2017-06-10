Pirates win as reliever Rivero stands out on day dominated by offense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dee Gordon spun away from the plate and looked like he wanted to fling his bat in frustration. Ichiro Suzuki, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, twisted and lunged like a tee-ball player.

On the mound, Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero did not even crack a smile.

"I try to keep that to (myself)," Rivero said. "I see some of those swings, I want to start laughing. It looks nasty from my side. I don't now how it looks from the hitters' side. I don't want to see it."

Hitters ruled much of the game between the Pirates and Miami Marlins early Saturday evening. Neither Marlins starter Dan Straily nor Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams made it past the fourth inning as the teams combined to put 33 men on base.

"We were hitting Straily pretty good, so it looked like it was going to be a slugfest," Williams said. "That's the way it ended up going."

Then came Rivero.

After the Pirates staged a three-run rally in the seventh, Rivero got the final four outs they needed to subdue the Marlins, 7-6.

It was the Pirates' first save opportunity since Tony Watson was removed from the closer's role. Juan Nicasio got the first two outs of the eighth inning, and Rivero drew the curtain with three strikeouts and a meek grounder.

It was Rivero's fourth career save — his first since joining the Pirates last July.

"When you go months without (pitching) in the ninth, it feels like something new for you," Rivero said. "Especially here, where I've been throwing the seventh or eighth. It feels nice to pick (Watson) up."

It was an impressive pick-me-up by Rivero, although manager Clint Hurdle later tried to mute the celebration — and, perhaps, the expectations.

"We're going to use the bullpen to win games, not count saves," Hurdle said. "Most times, Nicasio can handle that (eighth) inning, but you've got the guy down there who is loaded and ready to go. Go with our best, and he's been our best."

The win went to Daniel Hudson (1-2), who tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

"It didn't hurt, pitching at 6 o'clock or whatever it was with the shadows right there," Hudson said. "It's always good to pitch here at that time of day."

The rare 4 p.m. start time led to the shadows creeping from the mound to the batter's box. Hudson didn't change his approach because of the conditions, though.

"Nah. I'm out there, just trying to do the same thing," Hudson said. "Maybe Felipe can do that. I'm just trying to throw strikes and get guys out of the box as soon as possible."

Is there anything Rivero can't do?

"Ridiculous stuff," Hudson said with a grin. "He's playing a different game. With the command he has and the stuff he has, it's not very fair for hitters. I'm glad he's on our team, that's for sure."

The Pirates overcame deficits of 3-0 and 5-3. Their Nos. 5-8 hitters — Josh Bell, Andrew McCuchen, Elias Diaz and Jordy Mercer — went a combined 11 for 16 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

Trailing, 6-4, in the seventh, the Pirates scored three runs off righty reliever David Phelps (2-3).

With one out, McCutchen squibbed an infield single. Diaz walked. Mercer lined a 3-1 fastball off the center-field wall for a game-tying triple.

John Jaso, pinch-hitting for Hudson, lofted a double into the right-field corner. The ball hugged the foul line in flight, but Mercer had plenty of time to make sure it landed fair before he ran to the plate.

The Marlins put two runners on with two outs in the eighth against Nicasio. Rivero took over and froze Gordon with a devastating 0-2 slider.

"He was sitting on the fastball," Rivero said, smiling.

In the ninth, Rivero confounded the Marlins with a mix of fastballs, one untouchable changeup and that dastardly slider.

He set up Suzuki with three four-seamers — 97.7 mph, 98.5 mph and 97.7 mph — then whiffed him with a slider.

Against Christian Yelich, it was fastball, slider, slider.

Marcell Ozuna, who began the day batting .369 over his previous 16 road games, rolled out to the right side.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.