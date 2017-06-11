Ivan Nova-Elias Diaz combination leads Pirates past Marlins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ivan Nova has pitched in 155 games over eight seasons in the majors. Elias Diaz has started nine games behind the plate.

In the dugout before Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins, Nova looked the rookie catcher in the eyes and told him how it was going to be.

"You call your game," Nova said. "I'm going to follow you. If I need to shake you off, I will. But I want you to do a good job. What you call, I'm going to follow."

Buoyed by that vote of confidence from a veteran teammate, Diaz played a big role in the Pirates' 3-1 win against the Marlins.

In the first inning, Diaz clubbed a two-run double off former Pirates left-hander Jeff Locke. In the sixth, Diaz singled and scored.

Diaz has reached base in all eight games he has started this season, going 13 for 29 (.448) with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs. The success hasn't caught Diaz by surprise.

"Not really, because I've been working a lot, every day," Diaz said.

Long rated one of the club's top prospects, injuries prevented Diaz from playing a bigger role with the Pirates last season. He's getting the bulk of the playing time now with Francisco Cervelli (concussion) and Chris Stewart (hamstring) on the disabled list.

"I've got an opportunity," Diaz said. "I'm going to try to enjoy every day, every opportunity the manager gives to me."

Diaz was highly regarded in the minors mostly because of his strong arm and game-calling ability. However, manager Clint Hurdle always suspected Diaz could hit, too.

"I've paid as much attention to his offense as his defense," Hurdle said. "The first two or three years were hard, and then he started catching on offensively three years ago."

After the 2014 season, Hurdle asked some of Diaz's teammates about what had made him a better offensive player.

"They said he started to develop some man muscles," Hurdle said. "Since then, the bat has played. Short to the ball. He's got a big-field approach. There's some lift to his swing, but it's not manipulated lift. He's shown some discipline. I see him as a 'both-sides-of-the-ball' catcher, which can be very impactful moving forward."

Working in sync with Diaz, Nova suffocated the Marlins for six innings.

Perfect through the first three innings, Nova (6-4) wound up allowing one hit and struck out four. It was the third time this season — and the first time since April 29 — that he did not allow a run.

The past couple of weeks, Nova has been battling a sore left knee. In the third inning Sunday, he narrowly avoided what could have been a right-ankle injury.

Ichiro Suzuki's grounder was fielded by first baseman Josh Bell. Nova sprinted over, took Bell's toss and stepped on the bag an instant before Suzuki got there. Nova took another step, then an odd hop as if something was amiss.

Third baseman David Freese and Diaz checked on Nova when he returned to the mound. After the game, Nova said he felt fine.

The Pirates strung together three hits with two outs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Jose Osuna and Freese singled. Diaz capped an eight-pitch at-bat by lining a two-run double to left-center field.

Locke regrouped, though, and blanked the Pirates on two hits over the next four innings. The left-hander got the first out in the sixth, then fell apart.

Locke (0-2) was lifted after consecutive singles by Diaz, Andrew McCutchen and Bell. Side-armer Brad Ziegler gave up Jordy Mercer's RBI single to make it 3-0.

With the bases loaded, John Jaso pinch-hit for Nova.

"I wanted to keep going," Nova. "But it was a situation where we had guys on base."

Hurdle said the decision was not based on any concern about Nova's health.

"It was a run thing," Hurdle said. "Bases loaded, one out, try to blow the game open. That part of it didn't work out."

Jaso grounded out to first baseman Tyler Moore, who threw home to complete a double play.

McCutchen jumped nearly over J.T. Realmuto's head, but couldn't avoid the tag.

"Luckily, I didn't get hurt," McCutchen said with a laugh. "I don't know, it was one of those things. I knew the throw was going to beat me, and he was going to be there waiting. I tried to make something out of nothing. I didn't win."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.