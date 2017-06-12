Tampa Bay Rays select Blackhawk grad Brendan McKay with 4th pick in MLB Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

*Holton was chosen in the January amateur MLB draft, which was eliminated after 1986.

Blackhawk graduate Brendan McKay was the seventh player from a WPIAL school picked in the first round since the MLB Draft started in 1965.

As Brendan McKay readied for the MLB Draft, a key question followed the former Blackhawk star.

Would his new team let him swing a bat?

McKay's answer arrived Monday evening when the Tampa Bay Rays selected him fourth overall and designated the Louisville junior as a first baseman. But that doesn't mean the left-hander's pitching days are over.

The Rays told McKay he'll have a chance to play both positions.

“They said we're going to experiment with it,” McKay said, “and see if it's a feasible thing to do, and if it can add anything to the game of baseball.”

McKay is a three-time winner of the John Olerud Award, given annually to the best two-way player in college baseball. He holds Louisville pitching records for strikeouts in a single season and career but also has 27 career home runs.

“Every team that I talked to, that was the big question: ‘What do you want to do?' ” McKay said. “I said I wanted to do both as long as I could. Obviously, some teams were with it and would be willing to do it. And some teams, they were stuck on one or the other. Or they didn't want to take that risk. It all just came down to who wanted to say yes.”

McKay was considered for the first overall pick and talked contract expectations with the Minnesota Twins, but said they “couldn't get to a good number.” High school shortstop Royce Lewis from San Juan Capistrano, Calif., was selected No. 1.

“It ultimately came down to another team was able to give a better offer, so we went with that,” McKay said. “I'm happy that's the way things worked out. You got a good deal, and you get a great organization to work with.”

McKay became the seventh player from a WPIAL school picked in the first round — and the highest overall selection — since the MLB Draft started in 1965. The others were Knoch's Scot Thompson (No. 7 in 1974), New Brighton's Terry Francona (No. 22 in 1980), Elizabeth Forward's Brian Holton (No. 22 in 1978), Gateway's Tim Conroy (No. 20 in 1978), Pine-Richland's Neil Walker (No. 11 in 2004) and Plum's Alex Kirilloff (No. 15 in 2016). Holton was chosen in the January amateur draft, which MLB eliminated after 1986.

The preset signing bonus for the No. 1 pick was valued at $7,770,700, while fourth was $6,153,600. However, often a team doesn't award the allotted amount and can spend the savings on later-round picks.

“I'm not disappointed at all,” McKay said of slipping to fourth. “It's tough to be a No. 1 (overall) pick because, obviously, the team at the top has the largest pool of money for that pick. They always want to save a certain amount of money to translate down into some later picks.”

The Houston Astros selected Norwin graduate J.J. Matijevic at 75th overall, the final pick on Day 1 of the draft.

Matijevic, a junior first baseman at Arizona, led the Wildcats in batting average (.383), hits (92), doubles (30), home runs (10) and RBIs (65).

The pick was part of Competitive Balance Round B, which came at the end of the second round.

McKay watched the draft from Louisville, where his team is preparing for the College World Series. The Cardinals (52-10) will compete in Omaha, Neb., this weekend.

The former WPIAL star is the team's ace pitcher and cleanup hitter. On the mound, McKay is 10-3 this season with a 2.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 104 innings. At the plate, he's batting .343 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs.

In his college career, he's 31-10 with a 2.15 ERA, while also batting .328 with 27 homers and 131 RBIs.

In high school, McKay went 30-2 on the mound and sustained a scoreless-innings streak that reached 72 1⁄ 3 innings. He was named the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review high school baseball player of the year as a senior, when the Padres drafted him in the 34th round (1,017 overall) in 2014.

McKay believed a two-way player could have success in the majors “if a guy can figure out how to handle his arm and his body, and not get worn down and stay healthy.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.