Pirates

Chad Kuhl's winless drought continues as Pirates fall to Rockies
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

A new pitch has ramped up Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl's performance over his past three outings, but it hasn't led to better outcomes.

On Wednesday, Kuhl did another decent job, but the Colorado Rockies still did enough to overcome the Pirates, 5-1.

In five innings, Kuhl (1-6) gave up three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out three. The curveball, which served him well in his previous two starts, abandoned him.

"It was an interesting outing," manager Clint Hurdle said. "The mix was good … (but) he really didn't have a feel for his curveball. His slider was good. Then, the ground balls found some holes. It's not like he got barreled up."

Kuhl has not won a game since April 8. He hasn't worked deeper than the fifth inning in his past 10 starts, going back to April 18.

The early exits aren't always Kuhl's fault, though. In three of his past four games, Kuhl was lifted for a pinch-hitter because the Pirates needed offense.

"It feels like my spot is up every fifth inning," Kuhl said with a wry smile. "It's frustrating to not go further than five, but it is what it is."

Over his previous two starts, Kuhl made rapid progress with the curveball — a pitch that was not in his arsenal at the start of the season.

"To throw that curveball on the same plane as the fastball, elevated atop the strike zone, it can be a lethal weapon," Hurdle said.

Kuhn threw one curve May 16 against the Washington Nationals. He didn't show it again until three starts later, when it accounted for 17 percent of his pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kuhl has found some extra oomph on his fastball lately, and he buzzes it up in the zone at 96 mph. The curve averages 83 mph.

"It helps change (batters') eye level," Kuhl said. "It's another pitch to keep guys off balance. And it's a velocity change, so they're not just sitting on down in the zone and hard."

Ian Desmond, however, wasn't fooled in the second inning. Desmond launched a first-pitch curveball into the left-field bleachers.

"Too much plate," Kuhl said.

It was one of just two curves Kuhl threw in the game.

"The first two games, it was really good," Hurdle said. "Tonight, it just wasn't there."

In the fifth, Kuhl threw a pair of four-seamers, a sinker and a slider to Desmond. All of them missed the zone, though, for a leadoff walk.

Raimel Tapia followed with an infield single. Trevor Story rolled a single just beyond the reach of shortstop Max Moroff into left field. Desmond scored to make it 2-0. German Marquez's sacrifice bunt plated Tapia.

The benches emptied in the fifth inning when Marquez (5-3) plunked Francisco Cervelli on the left elbow with a 91 mph two-seamer.

With the bat still in his hand, Cervelli stood near the plate and exchanged angry words with catcher Tony Wolters.

"I was about to take off my gear, but Wolters started saying a lot of things, and I didn't like it," Cervelli said.

What did Wolters say to raise Cervelli's ire?

"I cannot tell you," Cervelli said. "That's between me and him."

Players and coaches spilled onto the field — Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole appeared to be the most agitated of anyone other than Cervelli — but no punches were thrown.

The Pirates got a run in the sixth when Adam Frazier doubled and scored when Gregory Polanco bounced into a double play. The Rockies got it back in the seventh.

Edgar Santana gave up Tapia's leadoff double. After Alexi Amarista's RBI single put runners on the corners with one out, Santana was replaced by Daniel Hudson.

Charlie Blackmon, who went into the game batting .354 this month, popped out to short. Over the three-game series, the Pirates held Blackmon to 1 for 12 with one walk, three strikeouts and one double-play grounder. DJ LeMahieu whiffed to end the threat.

The Pirates loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against Adam Ottavino. The Rockies switched to lefty Jake McGee, and he got out of it as Frazier flew out to shallow center and Josh Harrison struck out.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Pirates notebook: Tony Watson regains comfort level after 2 scoreless outings 
After being removed from the closer's role last week, Tony Watson responded with a pair of scoreless outings. Watson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning Friday in ...
