Pirates notebook: Tony Watson regains comfort level after 2 scoreless outings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After being removed from the closer's role last week, Tony Watson responded with a pair of scoreless outings.

Watson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning Friday in a 12-7 loss against the Miami Marlins. On Monday, he gave up three hits in the seventh inning in a 7-2 win against the Colorado Rockies.

“I felt better the last two times out,” Watson said Wednesday. “My stuff was crisp the other night. I felt the ball was coming out nice, and my stuff was good. I'm in an all right spot.”

Manager Clint Hurdle indicated Watson had a mechanical flaw in his delivery.

“There's always mechanical stuff,” Watson said. “That's just the ebb and flow of the season. As a relief pitcher, I can't get too worried about that stuff. There's not much time between outings to fix stuff. I don't think I'm that far off that we need to do any drastic changes.”

This isn't the first time Watson has encountered turbulence early in the season. In 2013, he gave up at least one run in six straight outings from April 30 to May 13.

“I straightened some things out, some minor things, and finished the year strong,” said Watson, who wound up with a 2.39 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP in 67 appearances that season.

“You don't want to lose your role. That's frustrating,” Watson said. “It's frustrating to lose games, too. It's not just that I lose. We all lose. It can be deflating. That's what wears on me the most. We all suffered from me not getting the job done. If we back it off … it will straighten itself out.”

How will Watson know he's ready to resume the closer's job?

“I don't know,” Watson said with a laugh. “That's for (management) to figure out. But as for where I'm at now, I feel good.”

Cervelli returns

Before Wednesday's game, Francisco Cervelli was activated from the 10-day concussion disabled list. Reliever A.J. Schugel was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

“It is not the first time, so for me the worst thing was being on the bench,” said Cervelli, who has had at least three previous concussions.

Cervelli said his symptoms went away after about five days.

“I don't get scared about this stuff,” Cervelli said. “Look at boxers, they get hit 300 times in one fight. They do it twice a year, and they're good. So I'm not nervous or anything. I'm just anxious because I can't play. That's what I like to do, play.”

Hurdle said the Pirates carried three catchers Wednesday “just in case.” After the off-day Thursday, it's likely either Jacob Stallings or Elias Diaz will go back to Indy.

Diaz has reached base in nine of his 10 starts this season. In those games, he has hit .378 with four doubles, a homer and 10 RBIs.

“I've always thought he's good, so it doesn't surprise me,” Cervelli said. “I've been watching him play in winter ball and a lot of places, so (I know) what he's capable of doing.”

Planet of the aches

• Relievers Antonio Bastardo (strained left quad) and Josh Lindblom (left-side discomfort) are making progress during their rehab assignments with Indy. “They continue to check off the benchmarks,” head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said. “A couple more lie ahead of them, but they are progressing nicely.”

• Chris Stewart (hamstring) has begun running curves on the field and might be cleared this weekend to begin baserunning. Tomczyk said it's too soon to say if Stewart will need a minor league rehab assignment.

• Indy outfielder Barrett Barnes is on the DL with a strained hamstring. He has been sent to extended spring training in Bradenton, Fla., to rehab. He's expected to miss four to six weeks.

• High-A Bradenton shortstop Cole Tucker (broken thumb) is still wearing a split. “The young man is in a holding pattern from playing,” Tomczyk said, noting fractures usually take from two to six weeks to heal. Tucker was injured June 3.

• Mitch Keller (lower-back tightness) is throwing bullpens in Bradenton. “The first one he threw, he responded well,” Tomczyk said.

Feeling a draft

The Pirates took 14 pitchers, all but one of them right-handers, among their final 30 picks on the final day of the draft. Twenty-seven of those picks were college players.

In the 15th round, the Pirates chose right-hander Gavin Wallace, a righty from Fairfield (Conn.). His brother, Mike, was the Pirates' 30th-rounder in 2015 and is with Low-A Charleston, W.Va.

Right-hander Eddie Muhl (25th round) played for former Pirates hitting coach Gregg Ritchie, who's now head coach at George Washington. Pitcher Matt Slinger (28th round) was coached at Farmingdale State (N.Y.) by Keith Osik, who played for the Pirates from 1996 to 2002.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.