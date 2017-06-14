Three Pitt pitchers selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three pitchers from Pitt's staff were selected on Day 3 of the MLB Draft, with Josh Falk, Isaac Mattson and Josh Mitchell all chosen Wednesday.

The Panthers have had 10 pitchers drafted since 2014, when the team joined the ACC.

Falk, a right-handed senior, was picked in the 17th round by the Oakland A's. The Los Angeles Angels drafted Mattson, a right-handed junior, in the 19th round. Mitchell, a left-handed junior, was chosen in the 22nd round by the Kansas City Royals.

“I threw my first baseball to my father when I was 4 years old, and from that day on, I grew to love the game of baseball more and more every day,” Falk said. “I am grateful to my family and the University of Pittsburgh for helping me get one step closer to living my dream of playing baseball in the major leagues.”

The final day of the draft included rounds 11-40.

The only high school player drafted directly from the WPIAL was recent Connellsville graduate Hunter Lonigro, whose father, Greg, is a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound right-handed pitcher didn't play high school baseball as a senior at Connellsville. The Seattle Mariners chose Lonigro is the 35th round.

“I traveled around with my dad for some workouts in front of some professionals and scouts,” Lonigro said. “We've been to West Palm Beach. We've been to Phoenix, Ariz. … We've been in touch with a lot of scouts.”

Penn State senior pitcher Sal Biasi was drafted by the Royals in the 11th round. West Virginia junior infielder Kyle Davis was chosen by the Houston Astros in the 15th, and teammate Jackson Cramer, a senior first baseman, went to the Washington Nationals in the 35th round.

Pitt's first two draftees were chosen 64 picks apart Wednesday, with Falk selected at No. 501 overall and Mattson 565.

Falk, from Tampa, Fla., went 3-7 with a 3.92 ERA as Pitt's top pitcher this season. He ranked among ACC leaders in innings (85), strikeouts (75) and batting average against (.228).

Mattson, a Harbor Creek native, was a reliever for Pitt. He had a team-best 2.87 ERA last season in 31 1⁄ 3 innings. He struck out 41 and walked nine.

“At a time like this, I can't help but think back on all of the teammates and coaches I have had since I was 5,” Mattson said. “I owe them a lot because they made this game fun growing up.”

Mitchell, a Ridgeway native, went 1-5 in 16 starts this season with a 4.61 ERA. He struck out 65 and walked 22 in 70 1⁄ 3 innings.

“Being able to say that I am now a professional baseball player gives me chills, and it is something I will never take for granted,” Mitchell said. “Baseball has been great to me to this point, and I am looking forward to seeing what the future has in store.”

Biasi, a Hazleton graduate, went 5-5 in 14 starts with a 3.48 ERA. He struck out 88 and walked 39 in 72 1⁄ 3 innings.

Davis, a Cincinnati native, hit .316 for WVU with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 62 games.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.