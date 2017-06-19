Pirates notebook: No quick answer for Chad Kuhl's velocity spike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle collects baseballs but not for sentimental reasons.

He tries to gauge if there are any changes from one season to the next that could explain a surge in home runs.

Three years ago, MLB clubs averaged 0.86 home runs per game. Last season, the mark was 1.16 homers per game — the second highest since 1.17 in 2000, during baseball's steroids era.

This year, the home run average has jumped to 1.24 per game. Is the reason a trend toward higher launch angles? Increased velocity by pitchers? Or are the balls juiced?

“The ball conspiracy theory is always interesting,” Hurdle said. “I've heard it every year.”

To test it, Hurdle uses a trick he learned from former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog.

“I usually take a ball from every year, keep it, then bounce it with a ball from the next year,” Hurdle said.

And the results? Hurdle smiled.

“My eye test and bounce test doesn't prove anything,” he said.

Tight race in division

With 40 percent of the season gone, the NL season remained tightly packed and, judging by the records, not very good.

The Pirates went into Monday's game in fourth place, six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The only other team in the division with a non-losing record was the second-place Chicago Cubs, who were at .500.

“It usually happens once a year in one of the divisions,” Hurdle said. “Remember the year the Cardinals finished two games over .500 (in 2011), won the division, then went on to win the World Series? The year we went (to the World Series) in Colorado, it was a three-team mix — San Diego, Arizona and us.

“A month from now, it might not be the same. It's part of the game. It's like a race when everybody starts off jumbled until somebody makes a break.”

The Pirates are at the start of what could be an important road trip, consisting of four games against the Brewers and three against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I'm glad it's happening right now,” Hurdle said. “It's a great opportunity for us.”

Bullpen banter

Juan Nicasio recovered from the arm fatigue that kept him out of action Saturday. Hurdle said Nicasio was available Sunday but was not needed because the Pirates lost 7-1 against the Cubs.

Felipe Rivero has pitched more than one inning in each of his three saves. He worked 12⁄3 innings Saturday against the Cubs and got four outs apiece June 10 and 11 against the Miami Marlins.

Rivero is the first Pirates pitcher to record three saves of more than one inning since Joel Hanrahan in 2011. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last Pirates pitcher to notch four saves of four outs or more in a single season was Julian Tavarez, who did it seven times in 2003.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.