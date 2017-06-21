Pirates waste opportunities against Brewers pitching in loss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MILWAUKEE — The Pirates wasted a solid pitching performance by Trevor Williams and didn't take full advantage of a poor one by Junior Guerra on Wednesday in a 4-3 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Williams worked six innings, gave up three runs on six hits and two walks. The right-hander collected a career-high seven strikeouts.

"He pitched extremely well," manager Clint Hurdle said. "There's not a lot of room for error some nights."

The Brewers chased Williams in the seventh. Trailing, 3-1, they put runners on second and third with none out on Keon Broxton's single and Orlando Arcia's double.

When the ball left Williams' hand, he envisioned Arcia grounding into a double play. Instead, the ball punched down the third-base line.

"He just pulled it a little too much down the line," Williams said. "It's tough, a game of inches. Sometimes baseball (stinks) that way."

Hurdle has been trying to use Tony Watson, the former closer, only in low-leverage spots as he regroups from a handful of blown saves, but not this time. "As a starter, you always want to finish your outings, especially going that deep into the game," Williams said. "It's tough, but I did my job as a starter. I had no problem turning it over to the bullpen, though."

Watson came in to face lefty-hitting Eric Thames, who hit a soft RBI grounder. After Eric Sogard struck out, Watson was replaced by Daniel Hudson (1-3), another late-inning reliever trying to work his way back from hard times.

"Watson did a good job against the two left-handers," Hurdle said. "As soon as Williams went out (for the seventh), we had the two (relievers) up to work it the way we wanted to work it. We didn't get the result we wanted."

Hudson fell behind 2-0 against Domingo Santana, then fired a four-seamer that was chest-high and out of the zone. Santana's fly ball danced the right-field foul line and cleared the wall.

"I gave him a chance to get to it, and he was able to keep it fair," Hudson said. "Off the bat, I thought it was going to drift foul, but it stayed fair. He did a good job, sitting on it and shooting it that way."

Before beating down on the bullpen for blowing the lead, consider placing a chunk of the blame on the offense.

Guerra was lifted after heaving 114 pitches in six innings. Although he yielded seven hits, five walks and one wild pitch, the Pirates managed just three runs off him.

"We would've liked to have gotten more," Hurdle said. "We had a couple opportunities to get him. We had bases loaded in the second. We had two on and one out in the fourth, but we weren't able to crack him. He held ground."

There often is a lot of traffic on the basepaths when Guerra pitches. Usually, the damage is self-inflicted. He's allowed three or more walks in six of his seven starts this year.

Patience is a virtue when facing Guerra.

"It can be," Hurdle said before the game. "There's a little history of that. Every game has its own period where you kind of feel things out. Some (pitchers), it's better to be ready early in the count. Some guys, you want to make sure they throw some strikes."

Guerra walked three of the first seven batters he faced. In the second inning, a pair of free passes helped the Pirates load the bases with one out. Chris Stewart spoiled that chance, though, by grounding into a double play.

The Pirates broke through — without a walk — in the third. With one out, Adam Frazier lined a double and went to third base when center fielder Broxton had trouble picking up the ball.

Josh Harrison stuck out his bat at a 2-2 fastball and blooped the ball into shallow left-center field. Harrison rounded first at full speed and kept on going. Perhaps that surprised Broxton, who got off a weak throw as Harrison pulled in with an RBI double.

Santana's two-out RBI single tied it in the bottom of the inning.

The Pirates drew two more walks in the fourth, but Guerra rebounded by striking out Jordy Mercer and Stewart. At that point, Guerra had thrown 79 pitches, 38 of them for balls.

Frazier doubled again in the fifth and scored on John Jaso's two-out double.

Josh Bell began the sixth inning with a 410-foot solo homer to right-center field that put the Pirates up, 3-1.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.