Pirates notebook: Francisco Cervelli out with 'acute-on-chronic' condition

MILWAUKEE — Continuing questions about Francisco Cervelli's health have forced the Pirates to carry three catchers on their active roster.

On Wednesday, head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Cervelli underwent “a battery of tests” and was examined by Milwaukee Brewers' doctors. Cervelli was scratched from the lineup Tuesday because of what the Pirates described as flu-like symptoms.

“The (test) results are pending and are being reviewed by our team doctors,” Tomczyk said before Wednesday's game agains the Brewers. “He's being monitored. His availability is still being determined.”

Tomczyk described Cervelli's condition as “acute-on-chronic” — meaning a flare-up or complication to a previously recurring issue — but did not provide further details.

“We're going to make sure he gets seen by the right people, and the right doctors see the right tests,” Tomczyk said. “I don't have any answers for you right now.”

According to Tomczyk, Cervelli's condition is similar to what bothered him June 2-3 during a series against the New York Mets. Cervelli first reported “some viral symptoms” in early April, Tomczyk said.

“However, there are a ton of contributory factors to this,” Tomczyk said. “He's been dealing with some type of illness on and off since early in the season, and he sustained a concussion on June 6 in Baltimore. A lot of contributory factors.”

Cervelli went on the seven-day concussion disabled list after a foul ball caromed off his mask. He has appeared in four of seven games since being activated June 14.

Backup catcher Chris Stewart played Wednesday in what manager Clint Hurdle said was a previously scheduled start. It was Stewart's first time in the lineup since coming off the disabled list Sunday.

Stewart was out since May 30 with a strained left hamstring.

With Cervelli's status uncertain, rookie Elias Diaz will remain with the Pirates for a while longer. Hurdle hoped to return to a two-catcher setup before the start of this weekend's series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Now, it doesn't look that way,” Hurdle said.

In addition to his undefined chronic condition, Cervelli has had multiple concussions during his career. Stewart, 35, had knee surgery last summer and is no longer capable of an everyday role.

Diaz has a strong arm and is batting .302 with a .796 OPS. Yet, he also has played in just 24 games in the majors.

“A three-man catching rotation is challenging,” Hurdle said. “It doesn't happen very often. It takes a unique three to make it happen. In our case, with Cervelli's health, there really is no other option for us to go.”

When Cervelli is cleared to resume his starting job, the Pirates could cut ties with Stewart. That seems unlikely, though, as Stewart is making $1.4 million this year and has a $250,000 buyout on his $1.5 million club option for 2018.

The other option would be to send Diaz back to Triple-A Indianapolis. Since 2014, Diaz has played in 158 games with Indy.

“Diaz is a guy you want catching four times a week,” Hurdle said. “That's my thought and the thoughts within our organization. It would be very difficult to continue to have him up here if he's not catching multiple times a week.”

Meadows injured

Outfielder Austin Meadows injured his right hamstring Wednesday during Triple-A Indianapolis' 4-0 loss against Toledo. He left the game after grounding out in the first inning.

“I know they sent him for further tests, and I don't have any results yet,” Tomczyk said.

Meadows, the Pirates' top prospect, has hit .249 with a .674 OPS in 63 games this season. A first-round pick in 2013, he had a hamstring injury in 2014. Last year, he was sidelined by an orbital fracture, another hamstring strain and a strained oblique.

On the dotted line

The Pirates signed eight more draft picks: right-handers Alex Manasa (11th round), Hunter Stratton (16th), Will Reed (20th) and Matt Slinger (28th); infielders Robbie Glendinning (21st), Brett Pope (22nd) and Benjamin Bengtson (23rd); and outfielder Lucas Tancas (26th).

Manasa, Stratton, Reed and Bengtson were assigned to rookie-level Bristol. Glendinning, Pope, Tancas and Seelinger were assigned to short-season Class A Morgantown.

The Pirates have signed 20 picks.

Ouch!

After being hit by pitches three times over the first two games of this series, Josh Harrison became the major league leader with 14 HBPs. On Tuesday, he also was nicked by a throw from the outfield while he was on base.

It reminded Harrison of the game earlier this season when Stephen Piscotty of the St. Louis Cardinals was hit by a throw from a Pirates outfielder.

“Piscotty got hit, then he stole second. Then he got hit again at home,” Harrison said. “I didn't laugh. It's one of those things where, karma fines you for laughing. So I didn't laugh because I feel his pain. Now, I really do.”

Since the start of the 2013 season, Pirates batters have been plunked 371 times, which is tops in the majors. The Chicago Cubs are a distant second with 330 HBPs.

Freese in fine form

Third baseman David Freese made a handful of superb defensive plays in Tuesday's game.

Freese made a strong bare-handed catch-and-throw to get Eric Sogard at first base. Freese also took an acrobatic tumble after tagging out Keon Broxton, who was trying to advance when the ball got away from catcher Elias Diaz.

“I don't know if I've ever had myself and ‘acrobatic' used in the same sentence before,” Freese said with a laugh. “It's fun, making plays and helping guys out.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.