Pirates

Pirates, Nova fall to Brewers
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, June 22, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
Brewers catcher Jett Bandy tags out the Pirates' Adam Frazier during the eighth inning Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Pirates right-hander Ivan Nova seemed out of sync from the start on Thursday in a 4-2 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates scored a run in the first inning against right-hander Chase Anderson (6-2).

Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch — he leads the majors with 15 HBP — and stole second. With two outs, Josh Bell lifted an RBI single over the head of shortstop Orlando Arcia.

The bottom of the inning was most un-Nova-like.

It took 30 pitches for Nova (7-5) to navigate the inning. He gave up two runs on four hits, including Travis Shaw's solo homer, and got a rare first-inning visit from pitching coach Ray Searage.

Nova's misfires included a 94 mph fastball that plunked Jett Bandy, who went into the game on an 0-for-23 skid.

Gregory Polanco tied it 2-2 in the fourth with a solo home run.

Nova got more economical with his pitches after the first. He got through the third inning on 10 pitches and tossed six pitches in the fourth.

In the fifth, the Brewers regained the lead. Domingo Santana singled with two outs and scored on Shaw's double down the first-base line.

The Brewers threatened again in the sixth, but Nova got out of the two-on, one-out jam when Arcia grounded into a double play.

Nova notched his 15th consecutive outing of at least six innings, the longest streak by a Pirates starter since Eddie Solomon did it 17 times in 1981.

The Brewers added a run in the seventh, but should have gotten two.

With Eric Sogard at second base and Santana at first, Shaw blasted a deep fly to left. The ball bounced off the top of the wall and dropped back into play.

Sogard scored easily. Santana assumed it was a home run and jogged around third toward the plate. Left fielder John Jaso threw to third baseman Harrison, who relayed it to catcher Elias Diaz.

Santana, oblivious to what was happening, didn't slide and was tagged for the third out. A replay review confirmed the ball did not go over the wall.

The Pirates made some baserunning blunders, too. In the sixth, Harrison was thrown out trying to steal third base — with one out and Bell at the plate.

In the eighth, Adam Frazier tried to score from second on Polanco's single, which ticked off the glove of first baseman Eric Thames. Second baseman Sogard made a diving stop and threw out Frazier at the plate.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

