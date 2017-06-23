John Jaso's homer in the 9th sends Pirates to victory over Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — Don't be fooled by John Jaso's surfer dude drawl, California cool demeanor and bushy dreadlocks.

“A lot of people get caught up in the hair,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “But there's a baseball player in there.”

In clutch situations, Jaso maintains his laid-back approach, yet often delivers huge hits.

On Friday, Jaso went deep with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Seung Hwan Oh to lift the Pirates to a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Of Jaso's five home runs this season, four have been hit in the seventh inning or later. Four of those blasts also were tiebreakers.

“I guess it's just me going up there and trying to put up a legit at-bat,” Jaso said. “It's not like I'm trying to hit a home run. It's just a result that happens. Maybe, since I'm coming in late in the game, I'm rested and everybody else is tired. I don't know.”

Jaso entered the game in the eighth as part of a double switch. The other end of that switch was closer Felipe Rivero (3-1), who got the final five outs to pick up the win.

Oh (1-4) nearly got Jaso to bite on a 1-2 curveball, but Jaso, who went into the game with a .400 batting average in 13 career games at Busch Stadium, checked his swing.

“I definitely held up on that swing,” Jaso said. “It was an intense situation, so everybody was kind of jumping around, including the crowd and everything, but, no, I didn't go.”

Oh came back with a changeup, and Jaso knocked it over the center-field wall.

“I don't even know if he knew how big the situation was,” right-hander Jameson Taillon said. “He's so mellow. I don't think there's a guy I'd rather have up there in big situations. He is so, so calm. There's nothing that's too big for him.”

After a rough go in his previous start — on Sunday, he gave up four runs on eight hits against the Chicago Cubs — Taillon held the Cardinals in check. He allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Taillon was pulled after seven innings, when his pitch count reached 104.

“The only thing that's not clicking is the pitch efficiency,” Hurdle said. “He's not getting barreled. Right now, it's not quite the efficient, quick outs.”

Right-hander Adam Wainwright used to be the Cardinals ace, but time has stolen some of his stuff and made his fastball — which these days tops out at about 91 mph — more hittable.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Wainwright tried to jam Josh Bell with an 84 mph fastball, but Bell's hands were too quick. He turned on the ball and sent it into first row of seats in right field.

Through the first five innings, Taillon allowed just three hits. Two of them were infield singles. The other one was a two-run homer by Jose Hernandez.

“Outside of that one pitch, I don't think I made any mistakes,” Taillon said.

Without getting a hit, the Pirates tied it in the fourth. David Freese walked, went to third on a throwing error by second baseman Paul DeJong and scored on Andrew McCutchen's groundout.

DeJong gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead in the seventh with a solo homer off reliever Daniel Hudson. The ball traveled 405 feet into the Cardinals bullpen in right-center field.

The instant DeJong made contact, Hudson dropped into a crouch on the mound, almost in a fetal position. He knew.

Since May 16, Hudson has been scored upon in four of 18 outings. Each time he has given up a run, it's been via a homer.

Trevor Rosenthal couldn't hold the lead in the eighth. With two outs and runners on the corners, Freese drove an RBI single into right field.

The Cardinals missed a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the eighth. After Juan Nicasio walked Jedd Gyorko, Jose Martinez bounced a run-and-hit single through the empty right side of the infield.

With runners the corners and one out, Rivero replaced Nicasio and got Aledmys Diaz to line out to third baseman Freese. DeJong hit a fast-sinking fly ball to shallow right, but Gregory Polanco made a sliding catch — his third acrobatic grab of the game.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.