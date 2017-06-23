Pirates notebook: Intradivision series before All-Star break crucial to shaping rest of season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — It wasn't too long ago when 98 wins weren't enough to win the NL Central.

Two seasons ago, three teams in the division finished with 97 or more victories. The St. Louis Cardinals won 100 games, which let them sit back and watch the Pirates and Chicago Cubs scrap in the NL wild-card game.

And this year?

“Is 80 (wins) going to do it?” Pirates third baseman David Freese asked with a grin. “It definitely is interesting. Nobody seems to want to go on a run.”

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cubs are the only teams above .500 in the division. Neither has been red-hot lately. Through Thursday, both were 15-15 over their previous 30 games.

Coming out of spring training, no one expected such a downturn throughout the division.

The Cincinnati Reds are rebuilding. The Brewers were supposed to be retrenching, too, which has made their success more surprising. But the Pirates, Cubs and Cardinals figured to have enough pieces to be playoff contenders.

“There are teams in this division that were looking to win 90-plus (games),” Freese said. “It can still happen. But there isn't a team out there in the Central so far that's taken the necessary steps to run off nine or 10 (straight wins) to kind of separate.”

The Cardinals won six in a row from May 5-10, which is the longest streak by an NL Central club this year. The Pirates have done no better than four in a row.

The division's sluggish start heightens the importance of each intradivision series before the All-Star break and the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.

“I think it actually is important, heading into the end of July, to the way organizations are going to view the season,” Freese said. “I think that's unfortunately where teams are at right now.

“We're only (six) games back, which isn't terrible. The way these teams in the division play each other heading into August is going to clarify how they view the rest of the season. So, yeah, these games are important for that reason, especially.”

The Pirates earlier this week split a four-game series in Milwaukee. A series win in St. Louis would move them ahead of the third-place Cardinals.

“Walking out of (Milwaukee), you give them credit for what they've done so far,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We've got work to do, (but) we're not going, ‘Wow, we can't play with those guys.' We can play with them. We've just got to get a little bit better.”

Stewie starts again

Chris Stewart has started two of the past three games since Francisco Cervelli was benched by post-concussive symptoms. With Cervelli out of action indefinitely, Stewart, who recently sat out two weeks with a strained hamstring, believes he can be a full-time replacement.

“I'm ready to go every day,” Stewart said. “My body feels fine. I'll be ready whenever my name is called, and hopefully it's called a lot.”

Stewart, 35, had knee surgery last September, and he appeared in just six games during spring training. He hurt his hamstring May 29 while running out a triple.

Stewart admitted he didn't know what to expect Wednesday, when he made his first start since coming off the disabled list.

“I went in feeling good and came out of it really good,” Stewart said. “I felt fine (Thursday), with no repercussions from the day before. I stayed in shape ... so I think I was ready for it.”

Decision due soon

Friday was the 27th day of Antonio Bastardo's rehab assignment, which can last a maximum of 30 days. He has been out since April 25 with a strained left quad.

Through Thursday, the lefty reliever had made 10 appearances (9 2⁄ 3 innings) with Triple-A Indianapolis. Bastardo has gone 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP.

Bastardo is making $6.5 million in the final year of his contract. In six outings with the Pirates, he went 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA and a 3.30 WHIP.

Draft picks sign

The Pirates signed their second-round pick, right-hander Steven Jennings, for a $1.9 million bonus.

The team also signed infielder Kyle Watson (37th round); catcher Manny Bejerano (30th); outfielder Ryan Peurifoy (38th); left-hander Mason Ward (34th); and right-handers Jake Webb (19th), Eddie Muhl (25th), Hector Quinones (32nd), Drew Fischer (35th), and Ryan Valdes (33rd).

The Pirates have signed 31 players.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.