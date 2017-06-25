Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates miss chance at sweep against Cardinals
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, June 25, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

ST. LOUIS — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle likes his team's chances in the NL Central.

"I believe we have a team that can win the division," Hurdle said Sunday afternoon.

The offense, he said, "has never been better," and the defense has mostly been solid.

As for the pitching …

"Our rotation is stabilizing," Hurdle said. "And our bullpen has gone through some turbulence, but I see signs of it working its way back right."

Those signs were not apparent Sunday night, though, when the Pirates let the St. Louis Cardinals rally for an 8-4 victory.

It was an uneven outing for starter Chad Kuhl, who yielded a pair of two-run innings and failed to go deeper than five innings for the 12th start in a row.

The bullpen imploded again. Tony Watson gave up a game-tying double with two outs in the sixth. Juan Nicasio faced five batters but got just one out in the seventh, when the Cardinals broke a 4-4 tie by scoring four runs on two hits.

"It's a tough situation," Nicasio said through an interpreter. "Of course it's going to bother us. The team depends on us. When we start missing pitches and runs start scoring on us, that's something we do not want."

The Cardinals began the seventh by drawing back-to-back walks.

With one out, Nicasio's 1-2 offering to Yadier Molina was a good pitch — a 98 mph four-seamer, down and away. Molina stuck out his bat and lined it into right field for an RBI single to make it 5-4.

"I didn't miss my zone at all," Nicasio said. "I wanted it low and away, but he made a good swing and he connected well."

Aledmys Diaz's bouncer went under shortstop Jordy Mercer's glove, and Steven Piscotty scored from third base. It was Mercer's first error since April 26, snapping a streak of 51 blunder-free games.

Jhan Marinez replaced Nicasio (1-4). With the infield drawn in, Paul DeJong shot a two-run single past Mercer.

After a 10-pitch first inning, which was aided by a double play, Kuhl labored in the second. It took him 31 pitches to get through the inning, and he gave up two runs on four hits.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with three straight singles, two of which did not leave the infield. With one out, Greg Garcia snapped his 0-for-18 skid by lining a two-run single to left-center field.

With runners at the corners and two outs, first baseman Josh Bell provided a clutch play.

Matt Carpenter hit a smash down the line, and Bell, well behind the bag, sprawled to stop it. Carpenter has good speed and was outrunning Kuhl to the bag, so there was no chance for Bell to lob the ball.

Bell scrambled to his feet, then lunged forward. His glove, with the ball tucked inside, slapped the bag an instant before Carpenter arrived.

"I thought it was down the line, from how well he hit it," Kuhl said. "Josh made a great play."

The Pirates tagged right-hander Mike Leake for three runs in the third.

Kuhl held the Cardinals at bay in the third, fourth and fifth innings and racked up four strikeouts along the way.

"I had decent fastball command, and the slider played right off that," Kuhl said. "They were super-aggressive, so throwing that slider was a big pitch."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Related Content
Pirates notebook: McCutchen believes difference in his offense is sticking with his approach
ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen spent most of last year and the first few weeks of this season adjusting to how pitchers attacked him. McCutchen ...
Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl is removed by manager Clint Hurdle during the sixth inning against the Cardinals on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in St. Louis.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier heads into third for a two-run triple as St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Greg Garcia covers and Pirates third base coach Joey Cora watches during the third inning oSunday, June 25, 2017, in St. Louis.
Pirates right fielder John Jaso is unable to catch a ground-rule double by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the sixth inning Sunday, June 25, 2017, in St. Louis.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer deflects a ball hit for a single by the Cardinals' Randal Grichuk during the second inning Sunday, June 25, 2017, in St. Louis.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.