Pirates miss chance at sweep against Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle likes his team's chances in the NL Central.

"I believe we have a team that can win the division," Hurdle said Sunday afternoon.

The offense, he said, "has never been better," and the defense has mostly been solid.

As for the pitching …

"Our rotation is stabilizing," Hurdle said. "And our bullpen has gone through some turbulence, but I see signs of it working its way back right."

Those signs were not apparent Sunday night, though, when the Pirates let the St. Louis Cardinals rally for an 8-4 victory.

It was an uneven outing for starter Chad Kuhl, who yielded a pair of two-run innings and failed to go deeper than five innings for the 12th start in a row.

The bullpen imploded again. Tony Watson gave up a game-tying double with two outs in the sixth. Juan Nicasio faced five batters but got just one out in the seventh, when the Cardinals broke a 4-4 tie by scoring four runs on two hits.

"It's a tough situation," Nicasio said through an interpreter. "Of course it's going to bother us. The team depends on us. When we start missing pitches and runs start scoring on us, that's something we do not want."

The Cardinals began the seventh by drawing back-to-back walks.

With one out, Nicasio's 1-2 offering to Yadier Molina was a good pitch — a 98 mph four-seamer, down and away. Molina stuck out his bat and lined it into right field for an RBI single to make it 5-4.

"I didn't miss my zone at all," Nicasio said. "I wanted it low and away, but he made a good swing and he connected well."

Aledmys Diaz's bouncer went under shortstop Jordy Mercer's glove, and Steven Piscotty scored from third base. It was Mercer's first error since April 26, snapping a streak of 51 blunder-free games.

Jhan Marinez replaced Nicasio (1-4). With the infield drawn in, Paul DeJong shot a two-run single past Mercer.

After a 10-pitch first inning, which was aided by a double play, Kuhl labored in the second. It took him 31 pitches to get through the inning, and he gave up two runs on four hits.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with three straight singles, two of which did not leave the infield. With one out, Greg Garcia snapped his 0-for-18 skid by lining a two-run single to left-center field.

With runners at the corners and two outs, first baseman Josh Bell provided a clutch play.

Matt Carpenter hit a smash down the line, and Bell, well behind the bag, sprawled to stop it. Carpenter has good speed and was outrunning Kuhl to the bag, so there was no chance for Bell to lob the ball.

Bell scrambled to his feet, then lunged forward. His glove, with the ball tucked inside, slapped the bag an instant before Carpenter arrived.

"I thought it was down the line, from how well he hit it," Kuhl said. "Josh made a great play."

The Pirates tagged right-hander Mike Leake for three runs in the third.

Kuhl held the Cardinals at bay in the third, fourth and fifth innings and racked up four strikeouts along the way.

"I had decent fastball command, and the slider played right off that," Kuhl said. "They were super-aggressive, so throwing that slider was a big pitch."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.